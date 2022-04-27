What's new

Qatar to donate 10 aircraft to Pakistan Navy, says Envoy

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said Pakistan and Qatar were intertwined in shared traditions and both the countries valued their ties with each other.

This was discussed in a meeting between Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Parliament House. Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulraham said that he considers himself as Pakistani and not as Qatari as he has long standing affiliation with Pakistan. He said that the government of Qatar is going to educate 2.3 million children in the region out of which one million children would be from Pakistan and 1.3 million would be Afghan refugees in Pakistan. He also said that Qatari government was offering five years work visa to five thousand Pakistan personnel for security duties.

He said Qatari government was going to donate 10 aircraft to Pakistan Navy and three shipments of medicines for needy people in Pakistan. During the meeting, Speaker National Assembly welcomed the initiative of Qatari government to support Pakistan in educating one million Pakistani children. He said that Pakistan is a land of vast opportunities and he sought enhanced cooperation in business and trade by Qatari businessmen and traders. Speaker Raja Pervaiz also extended a strong commitment to enhancing Parliamentary cooperation between both countries.

While welcoming Qatari Ambassador’s remarks regarding enhancing cooperation with a new government, he said that Pakistan and Qatar would continue to work for regional prosperity and development.

 
Rafales?? 😁😄😇
 
anyone knowledgeable here who can tell me if seaking`s is even worth it? aren`t they very old and possibly obsolete?
 
Probably some helis
they have 13 units of vantage gazelle

1651081368214.png
 

