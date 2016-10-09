What's new

Qatar to buy Turkish Altay main battle tanks

Qatar to buy Turkish Altay main battle tanks

12 MARCH 2019

An agreement between Turkey and Qatar for the purchase of Turkey's first domestically made main battle tank, the Altay, has been inked, officials said on 12 March, Daily Sabah reports.


Altay MBT

Vice Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Ali İhsan Yavuz said that, according to the agreement, Qatar will buy up to 100 Altay main battle tanks from Turkey and 40 of them will be delivered to the Gulf country in the first phase. Yavuz noted that, after the first delivery, domestic engines will start to be used in the tanks. Currently, the Altay's prototype is powered by a 1,500 hp diesel engine from Germany's MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH.

The Altay, which is set to become the Turkish Armed Forces' most important frontline tank, was named after Army Gen. Fahrettin Altay, who commanded the Fifth Cavalry Corps during the Turkish War of Independence.

The Altay is the third-generation of main battle tank (MBT). The first prototypes designed and manufactured by Otokar, the biggest privately owned company of the Turkish Defence Industry, was unveiled at its facilities in Sakarya on November 15th, 2012.

The Turkish Company Aselsan was assigned to design and manufacture the prototypes of electronic sub-systems like Tank Fire Control System and Tank C3I System. In December 2014, Otokar made the announcement that the Altay could be exported to Oman. In April 2018, it was announced that the Turkish Company BMC, a manufacturer of wheeled armored and tactical vehicles, has won the contract to continue the development and production of the Altay. In November 2018, BMC officially received the contract to produce the tank for the Turkish army. In November 2018 also, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) inked a contract with BMC to start the mass production of Altay for a total of 250 tanks, a figure expected to gradually raise to 1,000 tanks.

Many Turkish defense companies are involved for the manufacturing of the Altay, including Roketsan, Aselsan, Havelsan and the Machinery and Chemical Industry Institute (MKEK). According to a picture released in November 2018 by the Turkish Newspaper Gazete Vatan website, the Altay will be produced in three configurations with the same armament. A first batch of 40 units designated T1 will be equipped with APS (Active Protection System) and Add-on-armor produced by the Turkish Company Roketsan, the second batch of 210 units will be the T2 version, which will include many improvements, as a new armor, isolated munitions configuration, Laser-guided firing capability, Crew training mode and mobile net camouflage. The T3 variant will be fitted with an unmanned turret and automatic loading system.

https://www.armyrecognition.com/mar...r_to_buy_turkish_altay_main_battle_tanks.html
 
waz said:
Wait I thought the ALTAY was still in development? Has something happened?
@cabatli_53 bro?
Click to expand...
it passed the army test 2 years ago but Germany created issue with its MTU engine and also Erdogan thought Turkish KOC holding has ties to jews. thats why they gave it to another company and basically lost couple years..
I think it was the right decision, as Turkey has 4000 tanks and it doesnt need it right now. instead, they waited for local engine and transmission and now it will be way cheaper and also more export options..
 
A Tank that easily can keep up with Modern Western Tanks. Can't wait until it flattens some Hevals.

Let's hope that Oman, Azerbaijan and other countries will buy some too.
Kamil_baku said:
it passed the army test 2 years ago but Germany created issue with its MTU engine and also Erdogan thought Turkish KOC holding has ties to jews. thats why they gave it to another company and basically lost couple years..
Click to expand...
OT.
LOL, please if you talk then at least the truth.
Otokar lost the tender because of price... and the reason why we lost years are the well know BAFO's (best and final offers).

And if someone has connections to Jews than it's BMC.
 
Jyotish Kailashkumar said:
Click to expand...
I hate this decision, in my opinion there are better options that would suit Qatar better. For Qatar the best option in my opinion is more Leopard 2A7s which because firstly less logistics costs with one universal system, and second of all a cheaper system with similar if not equal capabilities. The Altay is 13 million USD per unit system while the Leopard 2A6 is at about 5.74 million USD (add maybe 1 or 2 million for the 2A7) which really comes into effect when considering the number of units you can purchase with countries who's defense budget isn't huge like the U.S.

Price is clear and in favor of the Leopard
Leopard 2A7 cost for 100 units- 774 million 7.74 million per unit
Altay cost for 100 units- 1 billion 375 million. 13.75 million per unit.
 
royalharris said:
It is tuurkish protection fee
Click to expand...

china stronk...

Philip the Arab said:
I hate this decision, in my opinion there are better options that would suit Qatar better. For Qatar the best option in my opinion is more Leopard 2A7s which because firstly less logistics costs with one universal system, and second of all a cheaper system with similar if not equal capabilities. The Altay is 13 million USD per unit system while the Leopard 2A6 is at about 5.74 million USD (add maybe 1 or 2 million for the 2A7) which really comes into effect when considering the number of units you can purchase with countries who's defense budget isn't huge like the U.S.

Price is clear and in favor of the Leopard
Leopard 2A7 cost for 100 units- 774 million 7.74 million per unit
Altay cost for 100 units- 1 billion 375 million. 13.75 million per unit.
Click to expand...

Design cost with the tank price, the more you sell cheaper it will get. Leopard is 40 year designed tank. According to BMC when it get serial production price will 5-6 million dollar.
 
Oublious said:
china stronk...




Design cost with the tank price, the more you sell cheaper it will get. Leopard is 40 year designed tank.
Click to expand...
How many do you think Turkey will sell? I doubt more than 1-2 countries will buy this tank considering how other European, and American tanks perform just as well in todays battlefield. Age means nothing as the M1A3 being 35+ years old will certainly be better than the Altay knowing how far the U.S. goes with their military and how high their budget is.
 
Oublious said:
china stronk...




Design cost with the tank price, the more you sell cheaper it will get. Leopard is 40 year designed tank. According to BMC when it get serial production price will 5-6 million dollar.
Click to expand...
It's more of a political decision rather than the tank merit.
 
Philip the Arab said:
How many do you think Turkey will sell? I doubt more than 1-2 countries will buy this tank considering how other European, and American tanks perform just as well in todays battlefield. Age means nothing as the M1A3 being 35+ years old will certainly be better than the Altay knowing how far the U.S. goes with their military and how high their budget is.
Click to expand...

Abrams don't have active protection kits aginst anti tank missiles, so do leopard don't have it. And why is other tanks better? You didn't see it, your know how is low for sure.

Our Attack helicopter is doing well and this tank will do it like Attak, with your mind set you will stay like that:-). Turkey will bloom and you people will stay like that.
 
Oublious said:
Abrams don't have active protection kits aginst anti tank missiles, so do leopard don't have it. And why is other tanks better? You didn't see it, your know how is low for sure.
Click to expand...
Active protection kit is not some magic solution. Imagine your accompany troops are on foot nearby in urban battle. The active protection system will injured or killed them if activated. That is why a lot other tanks don't deploy it.
 
