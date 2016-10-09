Qatar to buy Turkish Altay main battle tanks

I hate this decision, in my opinion there are better options that would suit Qatar better. For Qatar the best option in my opinion is more Leopard 2A7s which because firstly less logistics costs with one universal system, and second of all a cheaper system with similar if not equal capabilities. The Altay is 13 million USD per unit system while the Leopard 2A6 is at about 5.74 million USD (add maybe 1 or 2 million for the 2A7) which really comes into effect when considering the number of units you can purchase with countries who's defense budget isn't huge like the U.S.



Price is clear and in favor of the Leopard

Leopard 2A7 cost for 100 units- 774 million 7.74 million per unit

Altay cost for 100 units- 1 billion 375 million. 13.75 million per unit.