Qatar signs deal with Ares Shipyard for 3 fast interceptor craft​

​

Qatar signs deal with Ares Shipyard for 3 fast interceptor craft The Qatari Ministry of the Interior has revealed a further contract with ARES Shipyard for the purchase of three fast interceptor craft (FIC).

June 9, 2022, by Fatima BahtićAs disclosed, the contract continues the relationship between the shipyard and Qatar, with Ares having delivered 31 new-generation patrol boats to the Qatar Coast Guard over the last six years.The ARES 40 fast interceptor craft features an advanced composite hull and is capable of achieving a speed of 60 knots, according to the company. They have a range of over 250 nautical miles and are equipped with remote-controlled weapon stations on the rooftop, supported by advanced electro-optical sensors.The vessels will be used for fast interception, boarding, anti-trafficking/smuggling and escort missions. They are scheduled for delivery early next year.Photo by: Ares ShipyardLast December, Ares Shipyard delivered the first fast patrol boat built for the Turkish Coast Guard.According to Ares, the company will build a total of 122 past patrol boats in the next five years. The company signed a contract with the Turkish with the Presidency of Defence Industries for the delivery of 105 vessels, while the ministry added 17 boats for the Directorate General of Security.