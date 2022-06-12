What's new

Qatar signs deal with Ares Shipyard for 3 fast interceptor craft

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,036
86
62,114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Qatar signs deal with Ares Shipyard for 3 fast interceptor craft​

June 9, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić
The Qatari Ministry of the Interior has revealed a further contract with ARES Shipyard for the purchase of three fast interceptor craft (FIC).

As disclosed, the contract continues the relationship between the shipyard and Qatar, with Ares having delivered 31 new-generation patrol boats to the Qatar Coast Guard over the last six years.

The ARES 40 fast interceptor craft features an advanced composite hull and is capable of achieving a speed of 60 knots, according to the company. They have a range of over 250 nautical miles and are equipped with remote-controlled weapon stations on the rooftop, supported by advanced electro-optical sensors.

The vessels will be used for fast interception, boarding, anti-trafficking/smuggling and escort missions. They are scheduled for delivery early next year.

20220607-04-ARES-40-FIC.jpeg


Photo by: Ares Shipyard
Last December, Ares Shipyard delivered the first fast patrol boat built for the Turkish Coast Guard.


According to Ares, the company will build a total of 122 past patrol boats in the next five years. The company signed a contract with the Turkish with the Presidency of Defence Industries for the delivery of 105 vessels, while the ministry added 17 boats for the Directorate General of Security.

www.navaltoday.com

Qatar signs deal with Ares Shipyard for 3 fast interceptor craft

The Qatari Ministry of the Interior has revealed a further contract with ARES Shipyard for the purchase of three fast interceptor craft (FIC).
www.navaltoday.com www.navaltoday.com
 
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
6,253
11
11,562
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
The ARES 40 fast interceptor craft features an advanced composite hull and is capable of achieving a speed of 60 knots, according to the company.
Click to expand...

Composite hull? Is that just fancy wording for fiberglass? lol :D

60 knots is pretty fast for a boat that size and with a heavy remote weapon station plus sailors.
It would be nice to know what propulsion system it uses. Pods? Jets? Or conventional prop shafts?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Morocco is negotiating with Turkey to buy 7 fast attack ships and a corvette
Replies
10
Views
1K
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
dBSPL
DIMDEX 2022: Sefine Shipyard Unveils New Combat USV
Replies
0
Views
515
dBSPL
dBSPL
Zarvan
Turkey to start construction of Fast Attack Craft 55 prototype
Replies
5
Views
616
dBSPL
dBSPL
Zarvan
Ukraine Approves Framework Agreement With The UK
Replies
1
Views
776
Tshering22
Tshering22
Zarvan
Fincantieri Delivers Qatar’s First Air Defense Corvette “Al Zubarah”
Replies
0
Views
469
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom