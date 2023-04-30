What's new

Qatar shuts down the company "Dahra Global Technologies" that was involved in Qatar's submarine program's details espionage

Reportedly, Qatar
🇶🇦
shuts down the company "Dahra Global Technologies" that was involved in Qatar's submarine program's details espionage. Now, approximately 75 Indian
🇮🇳
employees (mostly former Indian Navy officers) have now been sacked from the jobs & asked to go back to India. Earlier, 8 Former Indian Navy officers who were working in Darha Global Technologies were accused of spying for Israel. These 8 Indians were transferring classified information about Qatar's submarine program to Israel. They were immediately arrested after being exposed & now they are likely to face death penalty as per Qatari Laws. Indian Intelligence Agency has claimed that Pakistan's
🇵🇰
Intelligence Agency has helped Qatari Intelligence Agency by providing them information about our 8 former navy officers that exposed them & led to their arrest.


Cherry on top :-) Pakistan Zindabad
why Qatar using Indians

everyone knows Indians by default will side with a mad dog if its against Muslims

Jews hate Indians because they are idol worshipers yet Indians loves to lift Israeli balls?

Qatar should know better
 
This news brought a smile to my face. Love it when these dirty scum get to face their own music.
Good going Qatar, hopefully the rest of the middleeast can open their eyes too.
 

