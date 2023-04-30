Qatar shuts down the company "Dahra Global Technologies" that was involved in Qatar's submarine program's details espionage

Reportedly, Qatarshuts down the company "Dahra Global Technologies" that was involved in Qatar's submarine program's details espionage. Now, approximately 75 Indianemployees (mostly former Indian Navy officers) have now been sacked from the jobs & asked to go back to India. Earlier, 8 Former Indian Navy officers who were working in Darha Global Technologies were accused of spying for Israel. These 8 Indians were transferring classified information about Qatar's submarine program to Israel. They were immediately arrested after being exposed & now they are likely to face death penalty as per Qatari Laws. Indian Intelligence Agency has claimed that Pakistan'sIntelligence Agency has helped Qatari Intelligence Agency by providing them information about our 8 former navy officers that exposed them & led to their arrest.Cherry on topPakistan Zindabad