NATO declines full membership to Qatar

Affected by blockade, Qatar looks to expand ties with the West

June 6, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas NATO flagJune 6, 2018 at 3:28 pmQatar’s hope of becoming a full member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was dashed today, undermining Doha’s long term strategic ambition.Responding to yesterday’s overture by Qatar’s Defence Minister, Khalid Bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah, who expressed his nation’s desire to join one of the longest military alliances, NATO said that membership was reserved to the United States and Europe.According to Article 10 of the Washington Treaty, only European countries can become members of NATO,” an official of the 29-country alliance told. “Qatar is a valuable and longstanding partner of NATO,” the official added.