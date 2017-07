Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain imposed a boycott on June 5 on Qatar and issued 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television, curbing relations with Iran, shutting the Turkish base and paying reparations.Doha said it was reviewing the list, but said it was not reasonable or actionable."We approve and appreciate the attitude of Qatar against the list of 13 demands," Erdogan, speaking outside a mosque in Istanbul, said. "...This approach of 13 demands is against international law because you cannot attack or intervene in the sovereignty of a country."Bahrain's foreign minister said on Sunday that outside interference would not solve the problem."It is in the interest of these powers to respect the existing regional order which is capable of solving any issue that may arise," Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said in a message on Twitter, without naming Turkey.