Qatar Plans to purchase Hisar air defense systems

Battlion25 said:
Pakistan should add this to the addition just to bolster the air defense systems
Nah - Pakistan has more than enough short ranged SAMs - Pakistan needs something in the S400/HQ-19E series next.

Am sure if/when Turkey builds something in that class - Pakistan will be first in the line i am sure.

Looks like Turkey will move in that direction and all of Turkeys work is to build the eco-system to protect/support a S400 "class" system as they work towards increasing the range of their SAM sytems.
 
Ali_Baba said:
Nah - Pakistan has more than enough short ranged SAMs - Pakistan needs something in the S400/HQ-19E series next.

Am sure if/when Turkey builds something in that class - Pakistan will be first in the line i am sure.

Looks like Turkey will move in that direction and all of Turkeys work is to build the eco-system to protect/support a S400 "class" system as they work towards increasing the range of their SAM sytems.
Nah, Long range SAMs are also needed but to replace HQ-7 we need new SAMs
 
Ali_Baba said:
Nah - Pakistan has more than enough short ranged SAMs - Pakistan needs something in the S400/HQ-19E series next.

Am sure if/when Turkey builds something in that class - Pakistan will be first in the line i am sure.

Looks like Turkey will move in that direction and all of Turkeys work is to build the eco-system to protect/support a S400 "class" system as they work towards increasing the range of their SAM sytems.
I know but to just add to the bulk. The more bulky you have the better and I know we are pretty much covered but just adding more layer it won't harm
 
NasserFlag of Qatar

@NasserAlsaadiQA

Breaking| Qatar Ministry of Defense and Barzan Holdings is in talks with Turkish officials for the Hisar Air Defense systems Timeline: September 7 2021=Showed Plans. November 17,2021= News on Talks disclosed
 
