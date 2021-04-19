Qatar Plans to purchase Hisar air defense systems

Nah - Pakistan has more than enough short ranged SAMs - Pakistan needs something in the S400/HQ-19E series next.



Am sure if/when Turkey builds something in that class - Pakistan will be first in the line i am sure.



Looks like Turkey will move in that direction and all of Turkeys work is to build the eco-system to protect/support a S400 "class" system as they work towards increasing the range of their SAM sytems.