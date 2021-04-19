F15QA_Advanced_Eagle
Sep 16
Qatar| Plans to purchase Hisar air defense systems in order to fill in some gaps in the air defense fields.
Pakistan should add this to the addition just to bolster the air defense systems

Nah - Pakistan has more than enough short ranged SAMs - Pakistan needs something in the S400/HQ-19E series next.
Nah, Long range SAMs are also needed but to replace HQ-7 we need new SAMs
Am sure if/when Turkey builds something in that class - Pakistan will be first in the line i am sure.
Looks like Turkey will move in that direction and all of Turkeys work is to build the eco-system to protect/support a S400 "class" system as they work towards increasing the range of their SAM sytems.
I know but to just add to the bulk. The more bulky you have the better and I know we are pretty much covered but just adding more layer it won't harm
Am sure if/when Turkey builds something in that class - Pakistan will be first in the line i am sure.
Looks like Turkey will move in that direction and all of Turkeys work is to build the eco-system to protect/support a S400 "class" system as they work towards increasing the range of their SAM sytems.