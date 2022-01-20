What's new

Qatar orders the SAMP/T air defense system

aster-21.006-1024x682.jpg


According to information published by Tactical Report on January 11, 2022, Qatar has submitted a new request to Eurosam for the SAMP/T medium-range air defense system.

Over the past ten years, France has exported a large amount of military equipment to Qatar including NH-90 TTH transport helicopters and AS-350/AS-550 Fennec helicopters as well as various types of missiles including Mistral, Exocet, Milan and AASM and Meteor and MICA.

The SAMP/T system is capable of launching the Aster 30 block 1 missile that can fly at a maximum speed of 1.4 km / s, has the ability to intercept targets at altitudes from 50 meters to 20 km, and can destroy air targets with a maximum range of 100 km.


https://www.armyrecognition.com/def...cquire_samp/t_air_defense_missile_system.html
 
Interesting: France has exported a large amount of military equipment to Qatar including NH-90 TTH transport helicopters and AS-350/AS-550 Fennec helicopters as well as various types of missiles including Mistral, Exocet, Milan and AASM and Meteor and MICA.
 
AsianLion said:
Interesting: France has exported a large amount of military equipment to Qatar including NH-90 TTH transport helicopters and AS-350/AS-550 Fennec helicopters as well as various types of missiles including Mistral, Exocet, Milan and AASM and Meteor and MICA.
Yep, money , money and more money for the French. All Qatar will be left with is hole in the ground.
 

