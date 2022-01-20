Qatar orders the SAMP/T air defense system

According to information published by Tactical Report on January 11, 2022, Qatar has submitted a new request to Eurosam for the SAMP/T medium-range air defense system.Over the past ten years, France has exported a large amount of military equipment to Qatar including NH-90 TTH transport helicopters and AS-350/AS-550 Fennec helicopters as well as various types of missiles including Mistral, Exocet, Milan and AASM and Meteor and MICA.The SAMP/T system is capable of launching the Aster 30 block 1 missile that can fly at a maximum speed of 1.4 km / s, has the ability to intercept targets at altitudes from 50 meters to 20 km, and can destroy air targets with a maximum range of 100 km.