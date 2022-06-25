What's new

Qatar & OPEC

So... with current sky high oil prices, why do OPEC countries still keep the tap tight, while they see Qatar benefiting enormously from leaving the OPEC?

Now not only Qatar's risky LNG expansion, which some called a failure just a year ago, scoring gold, now their oil exports are back to pre-COVID levels, or possibly even higher.

OPEC holding the tap above $100 makes little sense now.
 
and that didnt help oil or gas prices and OPEC is behaving the west and wants some things before lowering global prices

and oramco became the most valued company in the world surpassing apple because of the oil prices
 

