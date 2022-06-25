Qatar & OPEC

So... with current sky high oil prices, why do OPEC countries still keep the tap tight, while they see Qatar benefiting enormously from leaving the OPEC?
Now not only Qatar's risky LNG expansion, which some called a failure just a year ago, scoring gold, now their oil exports are back to pre-COVID levels, or possibly even higher.
OPEC holding the tap above $100 makes little sense now.
