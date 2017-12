I think Qatar is preparing for war? Some one is guiding Qatar in the right direction. Their procurement of military hard ware may bypass most big budgets in world. Most important thing to note here is that Qatar is a Island country but it is buying weapons for ground mobility and Air cover and superiority. Qatar has the only RADAR in the area to detect a F-35 over kilometers away. If Qatar is not going to buy any air defense system then this all purchase is for offensive use.

