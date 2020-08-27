waz said: True, Singapore has such issues. The only real defence you have is a powerful offensive assault that can deter/thwart an enemy. Click to expand...

For a small country or even a big country to prevent damage to ones forces you need to strike first with speed and excessive force to throw the enemy of its feet.I remember reading almost a decade back a defense article written by an ex-Pak Army Officer who said they recommended the Iraqis strike first during the 1st Gulf War on allied forces that were gathering across the border but they didn’t listen. Even if Iraqis were going to lose at least you have the enemy suffer some losses.I wouldn’t just say Iraqis but majority of our Muslim World countries sit and ponder outcomes rather than exacting a cost, that includes Pakistan as well.