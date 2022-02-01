What's new

Qatar is now a major non-NATO ally of the United States

Qatar went from regional outcast to key Biden ally​


By Tamara Qiblawi, Eoin McSweeney and Abbas Al Lawati, CNN

February 1, 2022


Biden met with Qatar's leader in the Oval Office on Monday.


(CNN).. Qatar is on its way to becoming a major non-NATO ally of the United States, a sign of its growing relevance to Washington's global agenda.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani became the first Gulf Arab leader to visit the Biden White House on Monday. It's a trip that underscores the tiny state's unrelenting ambition to remain a key international player and its ability to walk back from the brink five years after a regional embargo risked turning it into a Middle East backwater.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off diplomatic and economic ties with Doha, accusing it of cozying up to their adversaries including Islamist groups and Iran. Then-President Donald Trump appeared to take credit for the move, and it seemed as though it was only a matter of time before Doha caved, with its regional clout diminished.
But Qatar persevered, and its fortunes have now seemingly turned. It will be the third Gulf country after Kuwait and Bahrain to be designated the title of major non-NATO ally, granted to close friends that have strategic working relationships with the US military. "I think it's long overdue," Biden said.

Ironically, the very policies Qatar was demonized for by its neighbors may have been what catapulted it back into the international limelight.

In 2020, Qatar brokered Washington's talks with the Taliban, a fruit of the decades long, often controversial ties it maintained with the extremist group. Those talks served as a precursor to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Doha also cushioned the botched exit last year by facilitating evacuations and became a hub for travel to Kabul.

Doha's cordial ties with Tehran also appear to have paid off. As Iran and the US arrive at a critical juncture in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Doha seems to be engaging in shuttle diplomacy. Sheikh Tamim's visit to Washington comes just days after his top diplomat visited Tehran. It's unclear if the emir was carrying a message.

Qatar, the world's biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, is also playing a role in another global flashpoint offering to help with contingency planning in case of disruptions to energy supplies in Europe should Russia invade Ukraine.

The contrast between the Biden and Trump administrations' view of the Gulf couldn't be starker. Trump made history by picking Saudi Arabia for his first overseas trip and his family forged close ties with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. A year into his presidency, Biden is yet to have a phone call with the prince.
 
