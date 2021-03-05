Qatar is interested in the JF-17B, the two-seat version

The State of Qatar has shown interest in the JF-17B, a modernized two-seat version, produced by the Pakistani aviation industry complex PAC with Chinese technology.The Qatari Consul General to Pakistan Mishaal Al-Ansari also referred to the importance of Qatari-Pakistani military cooperation in the field of pilot training and defense industries.In the event that Qatar contracts for this fighter, the Qatari air force will be formed from a diverse mix of Chinese, Pakistani, American (F-15), French (Rafale and Mirage) fighters and others of a joint European manufacture (Eurofighter Typhoon).In recent years, Qatar has conducted several huge arms deals, especially in the field of the Air Force, as the country has contracted many combat aircraft from various sources. These deals included the latest and most powerful version of the F-15 fighters from the United States of America, and the Rafale fighters from France, in addition to the Eurofighter Typhoon from Britain.What distinguishes the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 fighter mainly is its powerful armament, which consists of a large and varied arsenal of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles with ranges ranging from short to behind range of vision.Chief among these is the PL 15 long-range air-to-air missile..The PL 15 missile :The PL-15 was successfully launched from a Shenyang J-16 fighter jet in November 2016, according to Chinese state-run media. Chinese experts speculate that the PL-15 is a new class of long-range air-to-air missiles LRAAM due to its large size, and it is the only type in this class so far.The PL-15 is equipped with an advanced radar finder and missile engine, a combination that makes the missile a serious threat to high-value aerial targets such as refueling aircraft and AEW & C aircraft in the depths of enemy lines.The missile engine allows the PL-15 to fly in a semi-ballistic trajectory for an extra long range. Chinese media said the PL-15 could reach more than 300 km at speeds of Mach 4 (4,900 km / h). The missile's flight altitude is about 30 km.Its advanced guidance system consists of a data link and a new active / passive dual-mode AESA seeker with enhanced ECCM capabilities.Prior to launch, the PL-15 must obtain target information via a data link from an AEW & C aircraft or via a long-range ground-based radar system or satellite. After the initial ascent stage, the missile uses Beidou / GPS + INS + datalink systems for mid-trajectory guidance.In the final stage along with the AESA researcher, the missile may also use the IIR (Infrared Imaging) system to increase the likelihood of killing despite severe jamming conditions.The missile's length (5.8 meters) means that it cannot be internally carried by the Chengdu J-20 "stealth" fighters. However, the PL-15 can be externally carried by 3.5 generation jets such as the Shenyang J-11 air superiority fighter and the Shenyang J-16 multi-role fighter.