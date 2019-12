Great news for us but Pakistan should tread this Arab brothership scenario carefully. At the moment Qatar is the odd one out. They can help us a lot and they are not as demanding as KSA & UAE.



But our closeness to Qatar is already raising eyebrows in KSA. In future things can change and if there is any kind of patch-up between Arab countries Pakistan can end up being standing alone. These "Arab royals" are known to hold the grudge.



Don't choose clear sides as Pakistan can't afford this at the moment. Just walk the middle ground and use military establishment influence to keep both ends happy or contented at least

