Qatar announces visa on arrival for tourists from Pakistan.



Qatar has announced a tourist visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals. Pakistani tourists travelling to Qatar will be granted visa-on-arrival for a fee of QAR 100 for a period of 30 days, which can be extended for another 30 days.



To avail the facility, they must have a passport valid for at least 6 months and a confirmed return ticket.Besides, they should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a negative PCR test conducted 48 hours before arrival in Qatar.



The new immigration policy has been conveyed to airlines.