What's new

Qatar has announced a tourist visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
62,615
70
99,040
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Qatar announces visa on arrival for tourists from Pakistan.

Qatar has announced a tourist visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals. Pakistani tourists travelling to Qatar will be granted visa-on-arrival for a fee of QAR 100 for a period of 30 days, which can be extended for another 30 days.

To avail the facility, they must have a passport valid for at least 6 months and a confirmed return ticket.Besides, they should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a negative PCR test conducted 48 hours before arrival in Qatar.

The new immigration policy has been conveyed to airlines.
 
Blacklight

Blacklight

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 9, 2017
2,138
8
6,537
Country
Pakistan
Location
Ireland
ghazi52 said:
Qatar announces visa on arrival for tourists from Pakistan.

Qatar has announced a tourist visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals. Pakistani tourists travelling to Qatar will be granted visa-on-arrival for a fee of QAR 100 for a period of 30 days, which can be extended for another 30 days.

To avail the facility, they must have a passport valid for at least 6 months and a confirmed return ticket.Besides, they should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a negative PCR test conducted 48 hours before arrival in Qatar.

The new immigration policy has been conveyed to airlines.
Click to expand...
Thats the good news, the bad news is 5 mins after landing you wonder where did the city start, and when did it finish :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

AsianLion
Pak's New Visa Policy on Arrival: 70 Big Countries to enjoy free visa on arrival to Pakistan
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom