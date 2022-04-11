Qatar FM: Iran Sanctions Need to Be Lifted, IRGC is Part of Iran's Military Structure and We Should Respect Their Structure

Qatar not planning investments in Russia amid war: Qatari FM​

Qatar not planning investments in Russia amid war: Qatari FM Qatar is reviewing its investments in Russia under the current situation and it is not thinking about increasing that these days, says Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

DOHA, 11 days ago...On economic sanctions in Iran, he says: “Regarding the economic sanctions, we as a small country, we never believed that economic sanctions or unilateral sanctions are effective tools to change policies. And this has been a very clear and principled position for us. So, economic sanctions normally affecting the people and punishing the people for policies of government, we don't see it as the right approach.“So, we believe that economic sanctions need to be lifted and the country needs a relief because of the people, and this is this is the livelihood of the Iranian people, it's not punishing a government.”On the IRGC, Sheikh Mohammed says: “The IRGC is part of the Iranian government or Iranian official military structure. We should respect their structure. We should really talk about the actions that are being taken by certain forces here and there and those actions if they are like in the bad interest of the region or specific countries or targeting, you know, civilians in any way those actions need to be terrorised, but not just terrorising an organisation because of because of specific action by a smaller group of them.”