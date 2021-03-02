What's new

Qatar Diplomat: Both Countries working on JVs defence production, JF-17 aircraft project, defence training!

www.dawn.com

Job opportunities for Pakistanis to rise: Qatar diplomat

Says Doha has plans to increase employment opportunities for Pakistanis to over 300,000 in the coming years.
www.dawn.com


KARACHI: Qatar Consul General Mishal M Al-Ansari on Monday said that Doha has plans to increase employment opportunities for Pakistanis to over 300,000 in the coming years from the current 150,000.

Addressing members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that the number of companies with 100 per cent ownership of Pakistanis have increased significantly.

He said that LNG agreement between Pakistan and Qatar was a great milestone while both the countries are already working on many joint ventures in defence production, JF-17 aircraft project, defence training, food, agriculture and other industries.

Mr Al-Ansari said that despite terrible conditions due to coronavirus “we are fully prepared for FIFA World Cup 2022 and many mega infrastructure projects have been completed.”
 
Qatar should buy JF-17 for bulk purposes but inviting them into Project Azm would be much better. Qatar currently operates Euro-fighters, Rafales and F-15E's but Project Azm should be the project Qatar puts all it's eggs on
 
What does JV means in JF17 by Qatar? can they get PAC some tech ? Would they buy?
 
It would be both interesting and suprising if Qatar does buy into the JF17 Block III programme. They have all the choices in the world.

If they do get the JF17 Block III, then both PAF and Qatar can spend alot of time flying the JF17 Block III against the Rafale on exercises ....

I do have my doubts.
 
