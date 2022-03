Qatar-DIMDEX-2022. Pakistan Participating

DEFENCE EXPORT PROMOTION ORGANIZATION (DEPO)​

COMPANY PROFILE​

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL & DEFENCE SOLUTIONS​

POPULAR FABRIC LTD​

DEPO facilitate and Promote export of defence products along with defence manufacturing sector by establishing Pakistan Pavilion in international exhibitions abroad, holding of IDEAS in Pakistan and utilization of diplomatic channels. As a national platform, DEPO will be the single most effective projection of Pakistan's defence manufacturing / service sector abroad, striving for continuous increase in defence exports through facilitation, coordination and promotion.// Naval design & production // Unmanned systems // Weapons and ammunition // Weapons, armaments and weapon control systems : Major Muhammad Ali Cheema: DCI Complex, Sector E-10: Islamabad: PakistanGIDS is Pakistan’s premier state-owned defence conglomerate offering high-tech defence systems to the international clients, representing the country's largest manufacturing and R&D hub. We take all the pride in delivering quality products & services to the Armed Force of Pakistan. Our product portfolio comprises of an extensive range of systems and services in the domains of Air, Land, Sea, NBC Defence & Security.GIDS is also Pakistan's largest state-owned manufacturer of UAVs. These unmanned platforms comprise of MALE class armed & tactical UAVs alongside a variety of short-range and VTOL systems as well. All these UAVs are battle proven with the capability to operate effectively in hostile environments. These UAVs can be tailored to customer’s requirements (coupled with training and after-sales support).Our specialized naval domain includes the fields of Platform Design & Testing, Network Centric Warfare & Combat Systems, Underwater Sensors, ESM Systems, War-Gaming, Simulation & Application Software Solutions.// Naval design & production // Naval equipment // Sensors & surveillance systems // Training – simulation // Unmanned systems : Ms. Humaira Riaz: GIDS, Complex II, Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi: Pakistan: Shahbaz Ali Malik: Pakistan