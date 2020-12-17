Qatar: Cooperation with Egyptian military industries?

June 7, 2021TR News said that Qatar is seeking to finance Egyptian industrial projects and the participation of Barzan Qatari Holding Company in the Egyptian military industries sectorThe invitation was conveyed by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, where he discussed the agenda of the possible visit of President Sisi.Reports from Doha indicate that Emir Tamim's invitation confirms that he is quickly seeking to revitalize Qatar's political, economic and financial relations with Egypt.Prince Tamim may be able to persuade President Sisi to revitalize relations with Qatar through several sensitive regional files.These files include the Libyan file, the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, oil and gas reserves in the Mediterranean, and Turkish-Egyptian relations.However, Prince Tamim also plans to put forward Qatar's defense plans for Barzan Holdings to cooperate with Egyptian military industries.In this regard, he stressed that Qatar seeks to benefit from Egypt's expertise in the electronic, air and naval defense industries.Prince Tamim also confirmed that Barzan Holdings is ready to finance Egyptian military projects with the aim of exporting arms to African countries such as Sudan and Libya.It remains unclear whether President Sisi will accept the invitation of Emir Tamim to visit Doha soon or if conditions are not yet ripe for such a visit.In this regard, the available information indicates that until the beginning of the first week of June, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not yet received a response from the office of President Sisi regarding the invitation of Emir Tamim. However, there is no information yet that he will refuse it.Qatari Foreign Ministry officials believe that President Sisi is carefully assessing the options, advantages and disadvantages of a visit to Qatar,Putting Egyptian-Emirati relations at the forefront of his considerations.