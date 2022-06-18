Qatar: China reference removed from Taiwan

Qatar Alters World Cup App That Treated Taiwan as Part of China Organizers of November’s soccer World Cup in Qatar appeared to give in to outrage from Taiwan officials and altered a ticketing system that had identified Taiwanese attendees as hailing from China.

Qatar Alters World Cup App That Treated Taiwan as Part of ChinaOrganizers of November’s soccer World Cup in Qatar appeared to give in to outrage from Taiwan officials and altered a ticketing system that had identified Taiwanese attendees as hailing from China.Taiwan said that identifying its citizens as Chinese “belittles our country.” It asked the organizers to immediately fix the issue to “respect the rights and dignity of Taiwanese fans who plan to go and watch the games,” Joanne Ou, the spokeswoman for Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, said via text message.“This unfriendly move by the organizers against Taiwan not only shifts the focus away from the game, but will also face international judgment and blame, which negatively affects the development of international competitions,” she said.