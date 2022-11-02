Qatar arrests 8 ex-Indian Navy officers involved in spying

Exposing India’s involvement in international terrorism, Qatar has recently arrested eight former officers of the Indian Navy on charges of spying and Indian state-sponsored, state-funded and state-backed terrorism.​

These spies/officers were working in Qatar with a private firm and were providing training & other services to the Qatari Emiri Navy and have been caught in the month of August 2022 for their involvement in spying, espionage and international Terrorism.Commander (Retired) Purnendu Tiwari (Naval Officer) played a key role in these activities and was actively involved in transferring data of leading Gulf Muslim country to Israel and India.The retired officer was honoured with 'Pravasi Samman Award' (Highest honored Overseas Indian Award) from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019.While working with Qatar Defense, Security and other Government agencies; the officers had access to classified data and were sharing the sensitive information to Qatar's adversaries.India is in a state of denial, just like Kalbushan Yadav and so far has nor accepted/owned those 8 x officers.The news of arrest was released on Social Media on 25 Oct 2022 by wife of one of the officer in which she requested Indian authorities to get them released.Indian Embassy in Doha is aware of this embarrassing act of Indian Navy officers but has not commented on the incident till date.