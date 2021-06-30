Qatar and Turkey sign a new deal - Qatar to deploy 36 aircrafts and 250 soldiers in Turkey || Looks like Turkey has given Qatar military base in Konya

Katar ile bir konuşulacak anlaşma daha! haberi Katar ile bir konuşulacak anlaşma daha! haberleri

Until the news of Emin Özgönül from Sözcü Newspaper, a new one has been added to the agreements and cooperation between Turkey and Qatar. According to this; 36 Qatari warplanes and 250 Qatari soldiers will be stationed at military bases, regions and airports in Turkey for 5 years. It will use Turkish airspace for "war preparation and training".DIPLOMATIC PRIVILEGE The agreement was signed by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Qatar Chief of General Staff Al-Ghanim signed the agreement. The compromise was presented to the Parliament as a bill with the signature of the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop. According to the agreement; "Permanent diplomatic flight permit and number" will be given to Qatar's French Mirage and Rafale warplanes, and US-made C-17 and C-130 type transport aircraft, Apache helicopters to distinguish them from other flights . Qatari planes will also be able to drop dangerous goods and ammunition from the air. Turkey will also send an agile force team to Qatar to ensure safety during the FIFA 2022 World Cup. CHP Eskişehir Deputy Utku Çakırözer criticized the agreement as follows: “The letter of purpose has been sent to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Why does Qatar want the Turkish riot police to do this work, not private security companies? We will send agile force, mobile emergency response, special operations, bomb disposal and sensitive dog. Qatari love knows no bounds.”Retired Air Lieutenant General Erdoğan Karakuş said, “There are 3 notable air defense and firing centers in the world. These are located in the USA, Israel and Turkey - Konya. Qatari planes and soldiers will also be in Konya," he said. CHP Istanbul Deputy Erdogan Toprak said, “The presence of foreign soldiers in Turkey is subject to the permission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey until our constitution, such a permission was not obtained. They even made our streets 'Qatar'. They bought a $500 million plane with a gift wrap, what is this Qatari love?” he asked.Factories and companies were bought by Qatar■ 10% of Borsa Istanbul was sold to Qatar.■ Qatar became a partner of Tank Palet for 25 years.■ The mother of the Emir of Qatar bought 44 decares of land on the Kanal Istanbul route.■ Qatar became a partner in the Istanbul Golden Horn Project. Received the operating rights of Antalya Port.■ It became a partner in the repair project in Sulaymaniyah.■ Qatar bought 99.8% of Finansbank and all of Abank and Digiturk.■ Arkas İnşaat and Ergo Portföy became Qatari with 42% shares of İstinyePark, 30.7% of Boyner and 79.5% of Banvit.■ Qataris bought 1600 houses in Turkey. TOKİ, on the other hand, sold 125 decares of land on the Ataköy coast to Qatar.■ The Emir of Qatar donated 500 million dollars of planes and 53 race horses to Turkey, Turkey established a military base in Doha.There will be a total of 36 Aircraft which will be 9x Mirage 2000s 12x Rafales 4x C-17s 4x C-130s and 7x AW129s A total of 21 Fighter Jets will be send by Qatar to Turkey and part of the deployment to this base.