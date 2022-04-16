Qasim Suri - Balochistan's Proud

Acetic Acid
Guys Like Qasim Suri are real Face of Balochistan.
They're patriotic Pakistanis from Balochistan
These type of people are needed to he promoted and brought up to higher positions.
But Pakistan army was busy in nourishing traitors like Bugtizz Mengalzz and Marri and achakzai tribes to brought them into National fold and Pakistan politics.
These people will backstab state of Pakistan whenever out of power.
These people are sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan and responsible for death of FC and Pakistan army soldiers.
Now all of them are in power again