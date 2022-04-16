What's new

Qasim Suri - Balochistan's Proud

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
344
0
815
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
images (20).jpeg

Guys Like Qasim Suri are real Face of Balochistan.
They're patriotic Pakistanis from Balochistan
These type of people are needed to he promoted and brought up to higher positions.

But Pakistan army was busy in nourishing traitors like Bugtizz Mengalzz and Marri and achakzai tribes to brought them into National fold and Pakistan politics.
These people will backstab state of Pakistan whenever out of power.
These people are sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan and responsible for death of FC and Pakistan army soldiers.
Now all of them are in power again 😐😐
 
C

Conspiracy

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 16, 2022
18
0
10
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
He made speaker office PM office.

He was reading pre planned ruling when loss was clear.

He is claiming that he is Mohb-e-Watan thats why he gave that ruling without any investigation. Only PTI PM, PTI FM claims and no investigation. Why PM dissolved assemblies after ruling. he should have initiated inquiry.

His ruling was declared illegal by SC yes same SC which disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

PTI speakers ran away when they saw courts are opening in midnight and later crying why courts are opening lol...What you did all day was very cheap delay tactics.

DG ISPR also said no word of conspiracy in NSC meeting.

He was just following PTI stupid planning and nothing else. I am sure that ruling was writtem by someone else not him.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan : HRW
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
Path 2 to Balochistan issue
2
Replies
25
Views
790
Bleek
Bleek
Signalian
Disaster Management and Relief Operations by Frontier Corps, Balochistan (North)
Replies
0
Views
457
Signalian
Signalian
ejaz007
No-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal tabled in Balochistan Assembly
Replies
1
Views
502
313ghazi
313ghazi
313ghazi
64 dams completed in Balochistan
Replies
4
Views
330
Meez
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom