Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban's army chief & minister of defense, called Durand Line a "hypothetical line".

Do Kashmiris on Pak side likes the LOC and fenced border which Indian erected dividing the Indian Kashmir and Pak Kashmir...emphatic NO!! So the Indian side of Kashmiris likes it, NO.



So this fence at the Durand Line has the same meaning for Afghan Pashtuns and Pashtuns here as well, it has somehow divided the families, there travel and stopped the free trade, seems as though.



But on the positive side it has stopped the arms supply and smuggling, the TTP crossing into Pakistan as well. Now with Taliban there, this all has become less.



And why can't Pakistan claim the Pashtun area of Afghanistan just as the claiming ours, as the Pashtun population in Pakistan is easily three times than that of Afganistan, its a case of samller areas amalgating with the bigger ones, FATA joined with KPK and Pakistan...



So this hypothetical Durand Line can be used to our advantage...