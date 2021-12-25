What's new

Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban's army chief called Durand Line a "hypothetical line".

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,643
17
35,580
Country
United States
Location
United States
Now the US policymakers would understand the value of Pak. These Afgans can switch modes like the chameleon as far as the US interests are concerned. Without a strong Pak intelligence support Afganistan can instantly switch back to the pre-911 Era that won't go well in any administration's report card...
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,168
-1
1,432
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Now the US policymakers would understand the value of Pak. These Afgans can switch modes like the chameleon as far as the US interests are concerned. Without a strong Pak intelligence support Afganistan can instantly switch back to the pre-911 Era that won't go well in any administration's report card...
Click to expand...
Is this better than Ghani’s administration?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,090
8
12,679
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Do Kashmiris on Pak side likes the LOC and fenced border which Indian erected dividing the Indian Kashmir and Pak Kashmir...emphatic NO!! Do the Indian side of Kashmiris likes it, NO.

So this fence at the Durand Line has the same meaning for Afghan Pashtuns and Pashtuns here as well, it has somehow divided the families, there travel and stopped the free trade, seems as though.

But on the positive side it has stopped the arms supply and smuggling, the TTP crossing into Pakistan as well. Now with Taliban there, this all has become less.

And why can't Pakistan claim the Pashtun area of Afghanistan just as they claiming ours, as the Pashtun population in Pakistan is easily three times than that of Afghanistan, it's a case of smaller areas amalgating with the bigger ones, FATA joined with KPK and Pakistan...

So this hypothetical Durand Line can be used to our advantage...
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,810
2
123,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
an afghan will remain afghan be it talib or non talib . now what pakistan do as our PM is brother of these taliban and biggest cheerleader of the terrorists talibans
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
204
0
201
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jus_chillin said:
Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban's army chief & minister of defense, has called Durand Line a "hypothetical line". He was visiting Pakistan-Afghanistan border yesterday after reports of clashes between Taliban fighters and Pakistan border security forces.

View attachment 803358

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474698634663022592
Click to expand...
I dont understand why they are deciding to pick this fight? Makes no sense given the economic situation of their state right now.. spoilers?
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 30, 2013
3,023
3
5,574
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Please tag those cheerleaders of Qari Fasih who were claiming he's a great military tactician and were almost orgasming to him during last 3 months 😂
 
mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
121
2
103
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan and Afghanistan should make a Customs Union with zero customs duties and Visa free travel just like European Union. Central Asian States and Iran should also join.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom