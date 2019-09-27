Qandeel Baloch's brother sentenced to life for her murder; Mufti Qavi, others acquitted

All those saying that Molvi and why others were acquitted why they should be punished in first place. A brother murders his sister at middle of a the night and please Molvi doesn't need to make that brother angry the things he used to hear every day due to his sister actions were one day going to result in this. Pakistan is Islamic Republic of Pakistan therefore state needs to wake up and stop the crap in showbiz and the crap Qandeel was doing, otherwise I am afraid we may see lot of bad things happening really very soon.