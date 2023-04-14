What's new

Qamar Bajwa was signaling to impose martial law: Asif Ali Zardari

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was signalling to impose martial law.

While talking to a private news channel, Asif Ali Zardari said, “When Qamar Javed Bajwa hinted at imposing martial law in the country then we replied to ‘Bismillah’ and asked him to go ahead. We do farming and you should run the country now. However, he stepped back from his stance after our response.”

“Qamar Javed Bajwa had told me that he will take resignation from Imran Khan and you should go to the election phase, however, we [Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman] rejected the offer.”


The former president also claimed that Imran Khan had planned to rule the country till 2035 and he wanted to bring his own army chief.
Qamar Bajwa was signalling to impose martial law: Asif Ali Zardari

