No compromise on elections demand​

London Plan​

Qamar Bajwa described Shehbaz, Nawaz as his 'worst enemies': Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan gave an exclusive interview to ARY News on Sunday and answered questions about the party's future plans,

Answering questions asked by ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ host Maria Memon, Imran Khan claimed that during his government’s last days, he asked then COAS Qamar Bajwa if he was trying to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power, to which Bajwa responded that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are his worst enemies.The former PM maintained that Bajwa used to ‘lie a lot’ and was getting extension offers but used to claim that he is not seeking an extension. Imran Khan claimed that despite Bajwa’s flat refusal, some generals later approached him and persuaded PTI’s bigwigs to grant Bajwa an extension.While answering the question regarding petroleum prices, Imran Khan said that the Petroleum prices were frozen by PTI’s government because the government wanted to make a deal with Russia.“I had a three-hour meeting with Putin and informed him about the damage to our economy due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, after which Putin sent his Energy Minister to negotiate the matter with us,” Imran Khan claimed.The PTI chairman claimed that the coalition government including PPP, PML-N commit to holding elections if PTI leave the government in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by dissolving the assemblies but now PML-N is running from elections.The former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that PML-N is running away from the elections by using delaying tactics and trying to somehow postpone the election on May 14, but ‘We will not go beyond May 14’.He said that the Supreme Court has made it clear that elections will be held on May 14. Imran Khan stated that his party, PTI, will not delay the elections beyond May 14.Imran Khan noted that if the ruling government have any proposals, they should bring them forward, as PTI is willing to discuss them. He said that if they are deciding to hold elections in October, the ruling government will find some excuse to delay them further.Imran Khan also explained what he means by the ‘London Plan’. He maintained that Nawaz Sharif ensured in London that PTI will be gradually eliminated.He accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and even the caretaker governments of being in cahoots with the PDM government led by PML-N and said that today PTI is facing the worst human rights violations as party workers are being openly ‘kidnapped’.