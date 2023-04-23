What's new

QAMAR BAJWA DESCRIBED SHEHBAZ, NAWAZ AS HIS ‘WORST ENEMIES’: IMRAN KHAN

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan gave an exclusive interview to ARY News on Sunday and answered questions about the party’s future plans, elections, the infamous London Plan and other issues.

Answering questions asked by ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ host Maria Memon, Imran Khan claimed that during his government’s last days, he asked then COAS Qamar Bajwa if he was trying to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power, to which Bajwa responded that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are his worst enemies.

The former PM maintained that Bajwa used to ‘lie a lot’ and was getting extension offers but used to claim that he is not seeking an extension. Imran Khan claimed that despite Bajwa’s flat refusal, some generals later approached him and persuaded PTI’s bigwigs to grant Bajwa an extension.

While answering the question regarding petroleum prices, Imran Khan said that the Petroleum prices were frozen by PTI’s government because the government wanted to make a deal with Russia.

“I had a three-hour meeting with Putin and informed him about the damage to our economy due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, after which Putin sent his Energy Minister to negotiate the matter with us,” Imran Khan claimed.

No compromise on elections demand

The PTI chairman claimed that the coalition government including PPP, PML-N commit to holding elections if PTI leave the government in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by dissolving the assemblies but now PML-N is running from elections.

The former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that PML-N is running away from the elections by using delaying tactics and trying to somehow postpone the election on May 14, but ‘We will not go beyond May 14’.

He said that the Supreme Court has made it clear that elections will be held on May 14. Imran Khan stated that his party, PTI, will not delay the elections beyond May 14.

Imran Khan noted that if the ruling government have any proposals, they should bring them forward, as PTI is willing to discuss them. He said that if they are deciding to hold elections in October, the ruling government will find some excuse to delay them further.

London Plan

Imran Khan also explained what he means by the ‘London Plan’. He maintained that Nawaz Sharif ensured in London that PTI will be gradually eliminated.

He accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and even the caretaker governments of being in cahoots with the PDM government led by PML-N and said that today PTI is facing the worst human rights violations as party workers are being openly ‘kidnapped’.
پنجاب، کےپی اسمبلیاں جنرل باجوہ کے مشورے پر تحلیل کیں، عمران خان کا اعتراف

1218364_1106017_Imran-khan-thinking_updates.jpg

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) عمران خان نے اعتراف کیا ہے کہ انہوں نے پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخوا کی صوبائی اسمبلیاں سابق آرمی چیف جنرل (ر) باجوہ کے مشورے پر تحلیل کی تھیں۔

ایک انٹرویو میں عمران خان نے کہا کہ جنرل باجوہ کا کہنا تھا کہ اگر پی ٹی آئی نئے انتخابات چاہتی ہے تو اپنی حکومتیں ختم کردیں۔

ان کا کہنا تھا کہ جنرل باجوہ نے ایکسٹینشن کا پلان کیا ہوا تھا۔ جنرل باجوہ کا کوئی نظریہ نہیں تھا، جنرل باجوہ اور ایجنسی کو پتہ تھا کہ یہ لوگ پیسہ چوری کر کے باہر لے گئے ہیں۔

عمران خان نے کہا کہ جنرل باجوہ ان لوگوں کو این آر او دینے کو تیار ہوگئے۔

ان کا کہنا تھا کہ آئی بی ہیڈ نے مجھے بتایا کہ جنرل باجوہ شہباز شریف کو لانا چاہتے ہیں، مشرق وسطیٰ کے رہنما نے ایک سال قبل بتایا کہ باجوہ تمہارے ساتھ نہیں۔

’مذاکرات کا اختیار اسد قیصر کو نہیں شاہ محمود قریشی کو دیا ہے‘​

عمران خان کا یہ بھی کہنا تھا کہ پی ٹی آئی کی جانب سے مذاکرات کا اختیار اسد قیصر کو نہیں شاہ محمود قریشی کو دیا ہے، شاہ محمود قریشی سے اب تک مذاکرات کےلیے کوئی بات نہیں ہوئی۔

سابق وزیراعظم نے خدشہ ظاہر کیا کہ حکومت مذاکرات کو تاخیری حربے کے طور پر استعمال کرے گی۔

’ہم ان کو 14 مئی سے آگے جانے نہیں دیں گے‘​

انہوں نے کہا کہ سپریم کورٹ نے 14 مئی کی تاریخ دے دی ہے۔ ہم ان کو آگے جانے نہیں دیں گے۔ اگر یہ سمجھتے ہیں کہ سپریم کورٹ کو دباؤ میں لا کر نکلیں گے تو ہم ہونے نہیں دیں گے۔

سابق وزیراعظم کا کہنا تھا کہ یہ لوگ الیکشن سے ڈرے ہوئے ہیں، یہ لوگ الیکشن سے بھاگنے کےلیے سپریم کورٹ کو متنازع کریں گے۔

انہوں نے کہا کہ لندن پلان میں نواز شریف کو یقین دہانی کروائی گئی کہ تحریک انصاف کو ختم کریں گے۔ مجھ پر 145 کیس کیے گئے، لوگوں کو خوف دلاتے ہیں۔

لندن پلان کے بارے میں ان کا مزید کہنا تھا کہ لندن پلان یہ تھا کہ ہم پر کیس کرنے ہیں، عدالتوں میں الجھانا ہے۔

عمران خان نے کہا کہ فارن فنڈنگ کیس ہائی کورٹ نے ختم کردیا ہے، اس پر کہتے ہیں ہمیں نااہل کردیا جائے گا۔

’توشہ خانہ کی اوپن سماعت ہونا چاہیے‘​

سابق وزیراعظم کا کہنا تھا کہ توشہ خانہ کی اوپن سماعت ہونا چاہیے، آصف زرداری، مریم نواز نے توشہ خانہ سے گاڑی چوری کی ہے۔ فنڈنگ اور توشہ خانہ میں یہ لوگ پھنسیں گے۔

’وزیراعظم اسمبلی تحلیل کردے تو جولائی میں الیکشن ہوسکتے ہیں‘​

الیکشن سے متعلق انہوں نے کہا کہ وزیراعظم اسمبلی تحلیل کردے تو جولائی میں الیکشن ہوسکتے ہیں۔

’نگراں حکومت کی مدت ختم ہوگئی، یہ غیرقانونی ہوگئی‘​

ان کا کہنا تھا کہ ہماری سب سے بڑی شرط ہے کہ نگراں حکومت کی مدت ختم ہوگئی، یہ غیرقانونی ہوگئی ہے۔ نگرں حکومت ختم کر کے نئی نیوٹرل نگراں حکومت لائی جائے۔

عمران خان کا کہنا تھا کہ مہنگائی کی وجہ سے لوگوں کا بہت بڑا ری ایکشن آرہا ہے، عوامی ری ایکشن کی وجہ سے یہ لوگ الیکشن سے بھاگ رہے ہیں۔

’غلطیوں سے سیکھ کر ایسا وزیراعلیٰ لاؤں گا جو صوبے کو اوپر لے کر جائے‘​

عمران خان نے کہا کہ پنجاب میں حکومت بنی تو تین گروپ بن گئے، اس لیے عثمان بزدار کو وزیراعلیٰ بنایا۔

عمران خان کا کہنا تھا کہ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کا ابھی سے بتایا تو میچ پڑ جائے گا۔ ساری غلطیوں سے سیکھ کر ایسا وزیراعلیٰ لاؤں گا جو صوبہ کو اوپر لے کر جائے۔
