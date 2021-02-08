Qalibaf in Moscow to Reaffirm Iran’s Strategic Links with Russia

February, 08, 2021 - 11:33

Politics news

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said he has traveled to Moscow to give an assurance that Iran’s relations with Russia would not be influenced by the developments in the West.

In a meeting with the Iranian diplomats serving in Russia, Qalibaf said he has visited Moscow to assure Russia that the bilateral relations will remain strategic and constant, no matter what happens in the West.Iran and Russia need new infrastructures to employ the capacities available, he added.The parliament speaker said he has a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about the continuation of strategic cooperation with Russia.Qalibaf said he has been told by the Leader not to delay the trip to Russia and has been given a written message for the Russians.He also denounced the attempts by the pro-Western figures to obstruct Iran’s cooperation with Russia and China, referring to the controversy over a 25-year cooperation agreement between Tehran and Beijing.The senior Iranian lawmaker is going to hold talks with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin and officials of the Security Council of Russia in the three-day visit.