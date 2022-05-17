What's new

Qadiyanis should be expelled from Pakistan

Before you quote me the constitution, it is a man made document and a tissue paper for military dictators. Moreover, the Quran and Sunnah along with the consensus of the Companions (ra) is binding on us Muslims. The rights of religious minorities have an important place in Islam but it doesn't include the Qadiyanis, who have a clear objective/mission to undermine the second most important pillar of Islam. Yet, they still present themselves as Muslims to the rest of the world. It's a twofold attack.

The companions (ra) didn't allow Musaylimah Kazab to hijack the claim of Prophethood for a second. The Ridda wars show its compulsory to wage a violent struggle against any person/people who challenge the finality of Prophethood in the territory of Muslims. Expelling them from your country actually falls short of the requirement but it's the least you can do.

It's often told that the Ridda wars were of a political nature but this is a serious misrepresentation. The companions understood the fact that, if you allow people to challenge the finality of Prophethood, the entire Deen (Islam) falls apart with its spiritual and worldly dimension.

If you are a secular Muslim, don't even bother replying to my thread
 
Asimzranger said:
then why stop at qadiyani way not all the minorities
Click to expand...
As for the sects in Islam ( Sunni, Shia and other subdivisions ), they share the same tenants of faith.

As for Non Muslims ( other than Qadiyanis ), they don't claim to be Muslims and they don't distort the second most important pillar of Islam , the finality of Prophethood. Their rights are enshrined in Shariah.
 

