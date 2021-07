Short Answer, NO...

Anyone who denies finality of Prophet Muhammad pbuh is Disbeliever.

Anyone who claims to be a Prophet after Muhammad SAW is a Disbeliever.

Anyone who curse Sahabah or Wives of Prophet is a cult follower and Disbeliever.

Anyone who believe someone ( A companion ) to be more than Companion or a demi God is a disbeliever.

Anyone who believer Quran is incomplete is a disbeliever.

Anyone who Change something from Quran or misinterpret Hadith is a disbeliever.