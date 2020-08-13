/ Register

  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

Q&A with PAF Fighter Pilot, Kaiser Tufail

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Sulman Badshah, Aug 13, 2020 at 12:16 PM.

  1. Aug 13, 2020 at 12:16 PM #1
    Sulman Badshah

    Sulman Badshah STAFF

    Messages:
    3,840
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2014
    Ratings:
    +26 / 8,578 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    A very insightful interview from Wing Cdre (R) Kaiser Tufail of the Pakistani Air Force. Well worth a listen, but here are the main takeaways:
    1 - The PL-15 is confirmed for the Block III JF-17.
    2 - The PAF plans to retire Mirages and F-7s by 2025.
    3 - The PAF is interested in inducting more Falcons, depending on whether Uncle Sam wants to play ball.
    4 - No plans to induct any new platforms like the J-10 until the Mirages and F-7s retire and the JF-17 fleet reaches full strength.
    5 - Chinese radars, particularly the newer AESA radars are every bit as good as their western counterparts.
    6 - The PAF is confident that the Block III JF-17 is going to be as capable as the Rafale in BVR engagements, and have an edge in WVR engagements.
    7 - The PAF is confident that its F-16s and JF-17s are going to be able to deal with India's Rafales, given the aforementioned parity in technology and also the PAF's decades of experience in operating its platforms.
    8 - JF-17 vs. Tejas: Both are fairly evenly matched, but in BVR the Thunder takes it, especially the Block III.
    9 - No plans for the Pakistani Navy to get its own fighter squadron.
    10 - An interesting story about letters from Neil Armstrong

    Credit for Points : Ashas Bukhari




     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 13 (Users: 2, Guests: 11)
  1. Rafael ,
  2. Punch777