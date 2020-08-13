Q&A with PAF Fighter Pilot, Kaiser Tufail

A very insightful interview from Wing Cdre (R) Kaiser Tufail of the Pakistani Air Force. Well worth a listen, but here are the main takeaways: 1 - The PL-15 is confirmed for the Block III JF-17. 2 - The PAF plans to retire Mirages and F-7s by 2025. 3 - The PAF is interested in inducting more Falcons, depending on whether Uncle Sam wants to play ball. 4 - No plans to induct any new platforms like the J-10 until the Mirages and F-7s retire and the JF-17 fleet reaches full strength. 5 - Chinese radars, particularly the newer AESA radars are every bit as good as their western counterparts. 6 - The PAF is confident that the Block III JF-17 is going to be as capable as the Rafale in BVR engagements, and have an edge in WVR engagements. 7 - The PAF is confident that its F-16s and JF-17s are going to be able to deal with India's Rafales, given the aforementioned parity in technology and also the PAF's decades of experience in operating its platforms. 8 - JF-17 vs. Tejas: Both are fairly evenly matched, but in BVR the Thunder takes it, especially the Block III. 9 - No plans for the Pakistani Navy to get its own fighter squadron. 10 - An interesting story about letters from Neil Armstrong Credit for Points : Ashas Bukhari