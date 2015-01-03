What's new

Pyongyang's latest missile test led to grounded flights along US west coast

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,791
-9
12,745
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Pentagon thought North Korean missile was headed for US – media
The military initially thought Pyongyang’s latest missile test was capable of striking the United States, leading to grounded flights along the west coast
61e104b685f540135e611a3f.jpg

FILE PHOTO: Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. © Getty Images / Narvikk
US military and aviation officials were briefly convinced that a North Korean missile launch earlier this week could pose a threat to the ‘homeland’, CNN reported, but early readings were soon dismissed as inaccurate.
Moments after Pyongyang fired a hypersonic missile off its east coast as part of a weapons test on Monday, US Northern Command, the Northern American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) each responded as if the launch were an attack, scrambling to determine whether the munition could reach US territory.
Pentagon officials “didn't have a good feel for its capabilities,” a lawmaker briefed on the incident told CNN on Thursday, calling the mishap “ugly.”
While the military quickly found that the weapon did not constitute a threat – ultimately plunging into the sea between China and Japan, thousands of miles away from US borders – the FAA nonetheless grounded a number of flights on the west coast for around 15 minutes as a safeguard.

“As a matter of precaution, the FAA temporarily paused departures at some airports along the west coast,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. “The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures. We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby later told reporters that the grounded flights were part of “the normal process of coordination and communication” between defense and aviation officials, though he added that “some decisions were made that probably didn't need to get made.”

The missile launch was Pyongyang’s second so far in 2022, and has prompted threats of retaliation from Washington, which recently called on the United Nations to impose additional penalties over six North Korean missile launches since last September. Separately, the US Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on six North Koreans, one Russian national and a Russian company, claiming they are involved in Pyongyang’s “weapons of mass destruction” program.

In response, the DPRK vowed a “stronger and certain reaction,” accusing the US of “intentionally escalating the situation” on the Korean Peninsula, though it did not specify what actions it might take.

www.rt.com

Pentagon thought North Korean missile was headed for US – media

US military and aviation officials were briefly convinced that a North Korean missile launch earlier this week could pose a threat to the ‘homeland’, CNN reported, but early readings were soon dismissed as inaccurate.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
C

Cryptic_Mafia

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 17, 2021
61
0
43
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
killing Muslim is so 20th century...whities are moving in 21th century and making ground to legitimize killing Asians now!

same playbook....propaganda>spread fear>>sell weapons>>drop bombs>>find new enemy>>repeat!
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,791
-9
12,745
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The point of all this, the missile Flight trajectory and the hypersonic specification of this specific missile indicated that US main land was well within range of its warhead. The Flight altitiude recognized by the US early warning radars all led to grounding all the flights along the west coast of US main land. That's a cool achievement made by NK.

It also led Americans desperately point their fingers to Russians :lol:

If you feel free to make sedition in kazakistan then Russia has every right to allow NK access your land. Fair
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

G
  • Locked
Why the Chinese military is only a paper dragon
Replies
2
Views
2K
SQ8
SQ8
I
War is boring : Chinese military is a Paper Dragon
2 3
Replies
41
Views
6K
haidian
haidian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom