Somebody tell the idiot author that north koreav is not the carrot and stick type.



Bluntly put, japan and washington need to mind their own bee's wax and butt out. If the two koreas are having peace talks then it's neither tokyo's nor washington's business to intervene with their takes that neither of the koreas give two cents about. I think the two koreas need to jointly give these two war mongers the shut up call and put them in their place.

Click to expand...