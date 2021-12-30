Pvt co developing 250-300km range guided rockets for India

Nagpur: JSR Dynamics, the company founded by former vice chief of air staff Air Marshal (retd) Shirish Deo, is at an an advanced stage of developing a guided rocket of 324 mmcalibre. On completion of the project, it is expected to be the first ever weapon system of this kind in India under the above-300 mm caliber category.Read more at:The JSR rocket on the other hand is expected to have a rangeof 250 to 300km along with guided capacity, making it more Precise on the target.Read more at: