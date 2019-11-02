PVS-15 Dual tube NVG in service with Ground Combateers.

Apparently this is a picture of a Air Force Ground Combateer whom I met couple of years go. Found this photo of him dated April,2008 wearing a PVS-15 DTNVG using a skull crusher and IR Strobe on his arm.
I have question about this. For how long they have been using DTNVGs? Since when they inducted it?
You know what sad thing about this? Special forces are still using single tube PVS-14S and much older PVS-7S.
