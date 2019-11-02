What's new

PVS-15 Dual tube NVG in service with Ground Combateers.

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
666
2
703
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Apparently this is a picture of a Air Force Ground Combateer whom I met couple of years go. Found this photo of him dated April,2008 wearing a PVS-15 DTNVG using a skull crusher and IR Strobe on his arm.

I have question about this. For how long they have been using DTNVGs? Since when they inducted it?
IMG_20200907_234804.jpg


You know what sad thing about this? Special forces are still using single tube PVS-14S and much older PVS-7S.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zarvan Friday Night Lights: Magnum Universal Night Sight (MUNS) PVS-27 Equipment & Gear 1
Imran Khan Featured Federal cabinet allows dual nationals to contest polls: sources Pakistani Siasat 63
ghazi52 Featured IHC dismisses plea against dual national SAPMs Insaf - Justice 0
Jyotish Pakistan: Seven PM aides found to be dual nationals, PR holders of other countries Pakistani Siasat 32
B ET analysis: China's trade concessions to Bangladesh a 'dual-deficit and debt trap' Bangladesh Defence Forum 36
Jyotish Spain arrests two persons for smuggling dual-use equipment to Pakistani military companies Europe & Russia 11
Get Ya Wig Split The #USSNimitz and #USSRonaldReagan carrier strike groups conduct dual carrier operations in the SCS Americas 4
Pakistani Fighter Locusts, coronavirus a dual threat in Horn of Africa COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
S Industrial autoclave seized by India not dual-use item under non-proliferation regime: China China & Far East 1
S Volvo, Geely Eye Merger and Dual Listing in Hong Kong, Sweden China & Far East 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top