Puzzling low tax-GDP ratio

Puzzling low tax-GDP ratio

While official data portrays the burgeoning growth of Bangladesh’s economy, tax collection relative to the gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, shows an almost opposite trend.
These talking heads should read economic history of countries like USA.

They will see US collected negligible tax until the First World War and then the new deal.

They think 2300 dollars per capita - barely enough to buy three meals - should yield 1/6 in taxation lol

Which planet are they living on?!!!

Florida, massively rich state, has no income tax.

These purveyors of big government think the government should build everything!

They think the government should have a monopoly on social provision!

Bangladesh has large NGOs playing a big part.

Bangladeshis are generous and pay the zakat diligently - another avenue of social provision.

I don’t want Bangladesh to become a socialist paradise! Like West Bengal lol

We should have multiple actors in social provision and infrastructure investment.

I think a very good measure of Bangladesh’s middle class is how many cows are sacrificed at Eid. Average cow costs 60k taka I believe.


@bluesky
@UKBengali
@Homo Sapiens
@Bilal9
 
