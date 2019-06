So earlier today I was met with the accusation of Arabs being the sole people to practice slavery. Utter nonsense of course so hence this thread.I often hear complains of the Arab slave trade and the Arab enslavement of Black Africans, Turkic people, Iranians, Europeans (from Iceland to Slavs) etc. but that was the norm of that era (even in the US until 150 years ago) and most if not all empires did it. It can never be the fault of the Arabs that we happened to control a huge landmass and most of the key trade routes between east, west and south as was the case long before Islam.The reality is that every power did it and if they could, they would have done it against us as well. The French, for instance, did great horrors in Algeria less than 60 years ago.The European social justice warriors did it on a similar scale yet the Islam-obsessed Europeans are brushing that aside. As did the Black Africans (to their own, unlike Arabs), the same Black Africans that try to rewrite history and steal the history of everything that is Arab or ancient. Everything from original ancient Greeks being Black to Pharaohs being Black to Prophet Muhammad (saws) being black. Most often those people originate from the US.In any case slavery in Islam is a controversial topic that is better left not discussed.In any case, nothing to be ashamed of. It was the norm at the time and if not us doing what all the others did, we would have been enslaved.