Precisely. There were even entire Caucasian and Turkic slave dynasties ruling Egypt for a time. Mamluks. Arabs were also raising many of the slaves to positions of power and leadership.Actually the concept of ownership in Islam (of slaves) as understood by slavery in the Western mind (and practiced by them de facto) differed completely. This includes (obviously) the Arab slave trade.Arabs never were obsessed about race or skin color as Arabs themselves came in many forms (pale white, olive, brown). You also had Mulatto Arabs (half Arab and half Black) in the pre-Islamic era. One of the most famous pre-Islamic Arab poets was half Black (Ethiopian). Many of his most famous poems deal with the question of race as understood back then.One of the most beloved and mythical Arab figures that is celebrated to this day.Hence why every race was involved and not just 1 particular race.This also explains why (eventually) the Arab societies accepted and incorporated the Afro-Arab communities who now and for a long time have enjoyed the exact same rights. Of course there is still prejudice by some but in which society are there not racial prejudice? It is not any different in Africa. Negritos are treated badly by Bantus. In some societies light-skinned Africans are looked down upon. Albinos are sometimes killed. In other places (Horn of Africa) where many have Arab/Semitic admixture and have a different appearance, light-skin is focused on.When you argue about this topic with say an African-American, they will refuse to acknowledge or believe that the people (as in Black Africans) who enslaved the most Black Africans where no other than Black Africans themselves. They won't believe it.Slavery did not stop Europeans from embracing/celebrating the Romans, Greeks and ALL the colonial powers who did it. So why are Arabs demonized on this front (slave trade)? Makes no sense. All Islamic empires did it too. The Ottomans did it (Africans and Europeans, mainly Balkans) and all Islamic empires, Arab as well as non-Arab. In fact there were not a single society in history without slaves or people that you would categorize as such.Another thing, Europeans THEMSELVES practiced slavery against each other. Both in the Celtic, Germanic and Slavic tradition there was a slave class. Similarly in Greek and Roman culture and tradition.The caste system of India is also a form of slavery that exists to this day. Similarly in pre-European native Indian (as in North and South America) there was extensive slavery. Likewise in East Asia, South East Asia and the Pacific. So what have I not covered yet? The Arctic (Eskimos) and Aboriginals of Australia? Well, I cannot answer whether those people practiced slavery so I will leave them out.