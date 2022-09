Sharif familiy (PMLN) has long been jeopardizing the national security of Pakistan:



- Starting businesses with RSS extremists like Modi and his affiliates.

- Secret meetings with Israeli president, Afghan NSA

- Intentionally keeping mum on Kashmiri genocide by Indian forces

- Using Pegasus (Israeli spyware) on sitting Prime Minister Imran Khan

- Blackmailing judges, generals

- Sugar Mafias.. now Solar Panel mafia too

- Panama papers



List goes on and on..