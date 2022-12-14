Putting Learning First Ft. VC LUMS
In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Dr. Arshad Ahmad. What was his early life & education like? How did Pakistan look like in the 70s? How was his experience studying at Concordia University? What was his first job like? How did it shape him as a human? What was his MBA like? Doing masters or finding a job? What career did he pursue later? What was his work experience at McGill University like? How does he define a good teacher? Why having a Ph.D. degree important now? Why did he study psychology & human learning? What did receiving the title of AIB’s International Educator of the Year feel like? Why staying motivated is important to grow your mind? What is tenure or permanence? His life before LUMS & why did he join it? The evolution of LUMS over the past 5 years? What are the benefits of developing the education sector? LUMS NOP program? Misconceptions about LUMS? Why is there an increase in the tuition fee? What’s the future of LUMS? How does he see the future of Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Dr. Arshad Ahmad
01:11 Arshad’s early life & education
02:38 How did Pakistan look like in the 70s?
06:15 Going to Montreal and studying at Concordia University
07:51 Belonging to a modest family
08:45 His first job
09:36 How did it shape him as an individual?
11:43 MBA from McGill University
12:15 Doing Masters Vs. Finding a job
14:43 His thought behind doing MBA directly after graduation
16:31 What career did he pursue later?
19:36 Working at McGill University
22:46 What did he lack in his very first teaching evaluation?
29:22 Definition of a good teacher
33:45 Why having a Ph.D. degree important now?
38:02 Receiving the title of AIB’s International Educator of the Year
38:22 Learning without boundaries
40:20 Why did he study psychology & human learning?
41:22 Why staying motivated is important to grow your mind?
42:49 What is tenure or permanence?
47:23 How to solve the challenges that we are facing as a community?
49:10 His life before LUMS & why did he join it?
52:24 What did he learn from teaching in LUMS?
54:21 The evolution of LUMS over the past 5 years
58:05 Benefits of developing the education sector
01:04:48 The idea of the LUMS NOP program
01:10:51 Misconceptions about LUMS
01:13:10 The increase in the tuition fee
01:15:36 What’s the future of LUMS?
01:34:53 Will there be a change in the infrastructure of LUMS?
01:40:29 Exploring the religious philosophy in the future
01:52:29 How does he see the future of Pakistan in 2050?
