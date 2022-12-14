Putting Learning First Ft. VC LUMS ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Dr. Arshad Ahmad. What was his early life & education like? How did Pakistan look like in the 70s? How was his experience studying at Concordia University? What was his first job like? How did it shape him as a human? What was his MBA like? Doing masters or finding a job? What career did he pursue later? What was his work experience at McGill University like? How does he define a good teacher? Why having a Ph.D. degree important now? Why did he study psychology & human learning? What did receiving the title of AIB’s International Educator of the Year feel like? Why staying motivated is important to grow your mind? What is tenure or permanence? His life before LUMS & why did he join it? The evolution of LUMS over the past 5 years? What are the benefits of developing the education sector? LUMS NOP program? Misconceptions about LUMS? Why is there an increase in the tuition fee? What’s the future of LUMS? How does he see the future of Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Dr. Arshad Ahmad

01:11 Arshad’s early life & education

02:38 How did Pakistan look like in the 70s?

06:15 Going to Montreal and studying at Concordia University

07:51 Belonging to a modest family

08:45 His first job

09:36 How did it shape him as an individual?

11:43 MBA from McGill University

12:15 Doing Masters Vs. Finding a job

14:43 His thought behind doing MBA directly after graduation

16:31 What career did he pursue later?

19:36 Working at McGill University

22:46 What did he lack in his very first teaching evaluation?

29:22 Definition of a good teacher

33:45 Why having a Ph.D. degree important now?

38:02 Receiving the title of AIB’s International Educator of the Year

38:22 Learning without boundaries

40:20 Why did he study psychology & human learning?

41:22 Why staying motivated is important to grow your mind?

42:49 What is tenure or permanence?

47:23 How to solve the challenges that we are facing as a community?

49:10 His life before LUMS & why did he join it?

52:24 What did he learn from teaching in LUMS?

54:21 The evolution of LUMS over the past 5 years

58:05 Benefits of developing the education sector

01:04:48 The idea of the LUMS NOP program

01:10:51 Misconceptions about LUMS

01:13:10 The increase in the tuition fee

01:15:36 What’s the future of LUMS?

01:34:53 Will there be a change in the infrastructure of LUMS?

01:40:29 Exploring the religious philosophy in the future

01:52:29 How does he see the future of Pakistan in 2050?