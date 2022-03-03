What's new

Putin's war on Ukraine explained

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,693
24
23,140
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

On February 24th, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “special military operation,” but the scale of the attack shows this is a full-scale war that has already caused more than 100 casualties and forced more than half a million Ukrainians to flee their homes.

Ukraine and Russia’s conflict goes back to 2014 when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and Russian-backed separatist forces took over parts of southeastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. But to understand the full context behind the invasion, it’s important to go even farther back, to the time when Europe’s current-day divisions began, and see how that shaped Europe’s power balance today.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
US trying to draw Russia into war, Putin says
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
mhosein
mhosein
HAIDER
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Replies
0
Views
155
HAIDER
HAIDER
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir Putin
Replies
5
Views
299
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
The SC
RED ALERT: Putin Threatens to Use NUCLEAR WEAPONS If Ukraine Joins NATO
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
EpiiC
EpiiC
F-22Raptor
U.S. Warns of Grim Toll if Putin Pursues Full Invasion of Ukraine
2 3
Replies
37
Views
744
mhosein
mhosein

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom