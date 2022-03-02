Putin’s War Has Killed China’s Eurasian [Belt & Road] Railway Dreams

Hamartia Antidote said: Read it again. Nobody is saying CPEC is dead.



Putin's War Has Killed China's Eurasian Railway Dreams

How it's killed? The EU can't wait for more Chinese goods into them. They are suffering record high inflation. Made in China goods is the antidote.You better more worry about your ISS. I heard the Russian astronaut going to leave ISS and let NASA rot by itself. Remember the core module is control by Russia.Russia can abandon ISS and join China space station. US can't. Lol..