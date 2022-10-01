What's new

Putin's speech summarized - a challenge to the "Western colonizers" and "satanic, enslaving westerners".

PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

FULL MEMBER
Apr 30, 2012
804
0
795
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Putin's speech, roughly summarized. Start quote:

I wish every single person in the West would listen to Putin's speech. Obviously, that won't happen so let me summarise as a professional translator for 10+ years. He states, as he has done from the outset, what his intentions and complaints are in the plainest terms possible.

Setting aside his brief comments on the recent "referendums", he spends most of his speech discussing the West. His primary complaint isn't NATO expansion, which gets only a cursory mention. The West is greedy and seeks to enslave and colonize other nations, like Russia.

The West uses the power of finance and technology to enforce its will on other nations. To collect what he calls the "hegemon's tax". To this end the West destabilises countries, creates terrorist enclaves and most of all seeks to deprive other countries of sovereignty.

It is this "avarice" and desire to preserve its power that is the reason for the "hybrid war" the collective West is "waging on Russia". They want us to be a "colony". They do not want us to be free, they want Russians to be a mob of soulless slaves - direct quote.

The rules-based order the West goes on about is "nonsense". Who made these rules? Who agreed to them? Russia is an ancient country and civilization and we will not play by these "rigged" rules. The West has no moral authority to challenge the referendums because it has violated the borders of other countries. Western elites are "totalitarian, despotic and apartheidistic" - direct quote. They are racist against Russia and other countries and nations. "Russophobia is racism". They discriminate by calling themselves the "civilised world".

They colonised, started the global slave trade, genocided native Americans, pillaged India and Africa, forced China to buy opium through war. We, on the other hand, are proud that we "led" the anti-colonial movement that helped countries develop to reduce poverty and inequality.

They are Russophobic (they hate us) because we didn't allow our country to be pillaged by creating a strong CENTRALISED (emphasis his) state based on Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism. They have been trying to destabilise our country since the 17th century in the Times of Trouble (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_of_Troubles). Eventually, they managed to "get their hands on our riches" at the end of the 20th century. They called us friends and partners while pumping out trillions of dollars (his irony game is strong today).

We remember this. We didn't forget. The West claims to bring freedom and democracy to other countries but it's the exact opposite of the truth. The unipolar world is anti-democratic by its very nature. It is a lie. They used nuclear weapons, creating a precedent. They flattened German cities without "any military need to do so". There was no need for this except to scare us and the rest of the world. Korea, Vietnam. To this day they "occupy" Japan, South Korea and Germany, and other countries while cynically calling them "allies".

The West has surveillance over the leaders of these nations who "swallow these insults like the slaves they are". He then talks about bioweapon research (haven't heard about them for a while) and human experiments "including in Ukraine".

The US rules the world by the power of the fist. Any country which seeks to challenge Western hegemony becomes an enemy. Their neocolonialism is cloaked in lies like "containment" of Russia, China, and Iran. The concept of truth has been destroyed with fakes and extreme propaganda (irony game is still strong). You cannot feed your people with printed dollars and social media. You need food and energy. But Western elites have no desire to find a solution to the food and energy crises *they* (emphasis his) created.

They solved the problems at the start of 20c with WW1 and the US established dominance of the world via the dollar as a result of WW2. In the 80s they had another crisis they solved by "plundering our country". Now they want to solve their problems by "breaking Russia".

Russia "understands its responsibility to the international community" and will "do everything to cool the heads of these neocolonials who are destined to fail". They're crazy. I want to speak to all Russian citizens, do we want to replace mum and dad with parent 1 and 2?

They invented genders and claim you can "transition". Do we want this for our children? We have a different vision. They have abandoned religion and embraced Satanism - direct quote.

The world is going through a revolutionary transformation. A multipolar world offers nations freedom to develop as they wish and they make up the majority of the world. We have many like-minded friends in Western countries. We see and appreciate their support. They are forming liberation, anti-colonial movements as we speak - direct quote. These will only grow. We are fighting for a fair world for our country. The idea of exceptionalism is criminal and we must turn this shameful page. The breaking of the West's hegemony is INEVITABLE (emphasis his).

There is no going back. We are fighting for our "great (as in big), historic Russia". Our values are (irony game crescendo): love of our fellow man, compassion and mercy. Truth is with us, Russia is with us.

Source:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575853747632189440
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,077
19
9,925
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It was probably in 2006-2008 period when I spoke with a guy from Serbia. Very smart guy. He knew he had the 'wrong' background to be in America and had to be careful speaking with anyone about geopolitics. I think I was more assured about myself then he was for himself. Anyway, the conversation came to the then brewing tensions between the West and Russia. Maybe it was around the Russian invasion of the country of Georgia. I don't remember exactly. He knew of my background as a Pakistani and he had naturally assumed I would be sympathetic to the Bosnians vs Serbia. We skirted that discussion, as we knew that of a minefield topic. I told him that NATO would never be satisfied unless it takes over Russia. He asked why? I said because Russia is a huge land with enormous resources with relatively few people. Too lucrative to ignore for the West (which is basically a few hundred businesses in America and perhaps in the UK).
He just stared at me. Without commenting. Perhaps he didn't trust me enough for subsequent engagement then or later. I still think about him. I have no way to contact him. He moved out of the town.
 
PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

FULL MEMBER
Apr 30, 2012
804
0
795
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Meengla said:
It was probably in 2006-2008 period when I spoke with a guy from Serbia. Very smart guy. He knew he had the 'wrong' background to be in America and had to be careful speaking with anyone about geopolitics. I think I was more assured about myself then he was for himself. Anyway, the conversation came to the then brewing tensions between the West and Russia. Maybe it was around the Russian invasion of the country of Georgia. I don't remember exactly. He knew of my background as a Pakistani and he had naturally assumed I would be sympathetic to the Bosnians vs Serbia. We skirted that discussion, as we knew that of a minefield topic. I told him that NATO would never be satisfied unless it takes over Russia. He asked why? I said because Russia is a huge land with enormous resources with relatively few people. Too lucrative to ignore for the West (which is basically a few hundred businesses in America and perhaps in the UK).
He just stared at me. Without commenting. Perhaps he didn't trust me enough for subsequent engagement then or later. I still think about him. I have no way to contact him. He moved out of the town.
Click to expand...

Did you have any further discussions with him? People from Serbia, Greece, Armenia, Belarus, and the likes become rather surprised when they find out that most Pakistanis and, many Muslims in general, don't tolerate being bullied around by the west and what it does to other countries.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,077
19
9,925
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakistaniandProud said:
Did you have any further discussion with him? People from Serbia, Greece, Armenia, Belarus, and the likes become rather surprised when they find out that most Pakistanis and, many Muslims in general, don't tolerate being bullied around by the west and what it does to other countries.
Click to expand...

No. Most immigrants live in fear and don't speak up. In America, you get all the 'freedoms' unless you threaten the 'system'. No big money ever would allow threat to itself. That's a global rule, BTW. But in case of America, there ARE potential global counter-narratives unlike anywhere in the world. Unless you live here for decades, you wouldn't know. Even Canada is nothing on that count compared to that. The rest of the (Western) world is basically a lackey!!

PS. I have interacted with people from many countries, having lived in a 'College Town' for decades and being naturally inquisitive myself. But that's for another discussion....
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Piotr
Western-imposed order provides for racist division of world — Russia’s top diplomat
Replies
4
Views
392
One_Nation
O
beijingwalker
Moscow to focus on China ties, replacing goods imported from Western countries: Lavrov
Replies
3
Views
300
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Now French President Emmanuel Macron Says, "I must Admit Western Hegemony Is Coming To An End"
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
beijingwalker
US in talks with India about rethinking reliance on Russian arms and energy
Replies
1
Views
175
One_Nation
O
fatman17
  • Article
The West's False Narrative about Russia and China
Replies
1
Views
474
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom