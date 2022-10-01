Putin's speech summarized - a challenge to the "Western colonizers" and "satanic, enslaving westerners".

It was probably in 2006-2008 period when I spoke with a guy from Serbia. Very smart guy. He knew he had the 'wrong' background to be in America and had to be careful speaking with anyone about geopolitics. I think I was more assured about myself then he was for himself. Anyway, the conversation came to the then brewing tensions between the West and Russia. Maybe it was around the Russian invasion of the country of Georgia. I don't remember exactly. He knew of my background as a Pakistani and he had naturally assumed I would be sympathetic to the Bosnians vs Serbia. We skirted that discussion, as we knew that of a minefield topic. I told him that NATO would never be satisfied unless it takes over Russia. He asked why? I said because Russia is a huge land with enormous resources with relatively few people. Too lucrative to ignore for the West (which is basically a few hundred businesses in America and perhaps in the UK).

He just stared at me. Without commenting. Perhaps he didn't trust me enough for subsequent engagement then or later. I still think about him. I have no way to contact him. He moved out of the town.