Putin's 'invincible' missile has a very common problem Russia's new Zircon missile can fly at hypersonic speeds or hit a moving ship, but it can't do both.

Russia's Zircon hypersonic missile can do two things: fly at almost 7,000 mph, which makes it very hard to shoot down, or hit a moving ship.That's the conclusion of a British expert who says that the Zircon is a powerful weapon with major limitations."The operational deployment of the Zircon is an important development, but one whose significance should not be exaggerated," according to Sidharth Kaushal, a naval warfare expert at the Royal United Services Institute, a British defense think tank.President Vladimir Putin has touted Russia's hypersonic weapons as being "invincible." Russian officials claim the 3M22 Zircon can travel at Mach 9, or about 6,900 mph, which may be too fast for current tactical anti-missile defenses.But Putin's rhetoric can't change the laws of physics.Yet radar is precisely how many guided missiles home in on their targets.. Similar problems affect other high-speed missiles, like China's anti-ship ballistic missiles.Against targets that are fixed, like buildings on land, it's not necessary to slow down.In addition, when the Zircon is launched, a rocket boosts it to high altitude and supersonic speed, which is necessary for the Zircon's scramjet engine to kick in and reach hypersonic velocity.The Zircon should not be underestimated. A destroyer, for example, might not detect a missile until it gets to within about 15 miles, according to Kaushal. "From this point, assuming the missile is a Zircon flying at speeds of Mach 5–6, the vessel would have 15 seconds to react."The weapon was developed remarkably quickly compared to previous Russian missiles.The Zircon has a reported range of about 621 miles,. Russia also has limited maritime surveillance and detection capabilities beyond its coastal waters.Nonetheless, the Zircon may end up giving many Russian warships a hypersonic attack capability. The weapon is about 26 feet to 32 feet long, meaning it is small enough to be fitted onto smaller warships such as Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates and submarines like the Yasen-class boats that worry NATO commanders."It is pretty big even by cruise-missile standards," Kaushal told Insider. "That said, most vessels in the Russian fleet are being equipped to carry cruise missiles, so that is definitely a design principle for even the smaller elements of the fleet."