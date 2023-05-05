Putin's cook laments the Finno Ugric Russian army is bad and cannot fight and he is leaving the warzone for a life of peace on the beaches of Hainan

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Oct 15, 2017
Before the Slavic conquest in the middle ages, Russia was inhabited by the Finno Ugric branch of the Uralic peoples. Even after the Slavic conquest, the gene pool of modern day Russians remains predominantly Finno Ugric, just like the gene pool of modern day British remain predominantly Briton after Saxon and Roman conquest.
