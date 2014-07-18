Putin's attempt to explain away the poisoning of Alexei Navalny to France failed badly and helped unite Europe against him, intelligence sources say A French security official said that a phone call in which Vladimir Putin attempted to claim that Alexei Navalny poisoned himself was a disaster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week called France's Emmanuel Macron in hopes of explaining the poisoning of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, French media reported.

Sources briefed on the call told Insider it was a disaster.

Putin is said to have told Macron that Navalny might have poisoned himself to make Russia look bad.

Macron is said to have considered the claim insultingly implausible — so much so that it could materially harm European-Russian relations.

Two sources told Insider that Macron was now far more willing to imperil the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project linking Russia with Europe.

An attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to explain in a call with France how Alexei Navalny was poisoned in Russia went so badly that it seriously set back his relations with Europe, intelligence sources told Insider.

The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his family members at the Charité hospital in Berlin, Germany. Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Putin in Moscow in January. Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images