Putin's attack dogs. Manchus from former Outer Manchuria (which China ceded to Russia in the 1800s)

Tai Hai Chen
- Oct 15, 2017
Putin uses East Asians to slaughter Ukrainians because he knows ethnic Russians won't do that. I also have Manchu ancestors who conquered China in the 1600s and slaughtered lots of Chinese but today I am civilized and no longer speak Manchu. I only speak Mandarin Chinese and English.
@F-22Raptor @gambit @Apollon @Hamartia Antidote @White and Green with M/S @Wood @sammuel
