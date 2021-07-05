Putin’s article about Ukraine to be ready soon - i feel the west had better grant Moscow some breathing-space *soon* and *permanently*..

Putin’s article about Ukraine to be ready soon - Kremlin spokesman
More threats heard in interstate relations amid pandemic - Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response - Reuters UK
and note how Russia actually held referendums in east-Ukraine to support this "annexation"..
the reason i bring all of this up, is this :
ever since the fall of the USSR, NATO and the EU have expanded into East-Germany, and *all* of the countries right up to Russia's western border. The only regions that haven't sided with NATO and the EU, are Belarus and east-Ukraine.
i believe it is now time for NATO to take a few steps back. to let the peoples of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia *and* west-Ukraine, be truly free, and make up their own minds about who to side with. And by the way, i believe that an EU + Russian-federation membership *should* be made possible by the leaders of the USA, EU, and Russia, for these countries on Russia's western border.
and needless to say, i'm very much against provocations by the west near well-established, over 100 year-old Russian military assets that they use for their vital homeland security and peace of mind and ego.
and finally, i also posted this thread to https://usmessageboard.com, a US-based forum, in their Clean Debate Zone sub-forum, and then to my email list full of government parties, intel organisations, and mass media companies (in the USA, EU, Russia, China, Japan, and Indonesia).
|Peskov said that the head of state always relies on historical facts and processes and never on any speculations or allegations
More threats heard in interstate relations amid pandemic - Kremlin spokesman
|Dmitry Peskov note that he would like to see more diplomacy in the world
Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response - Reuters UK
British warship challenges Russian claims to Crimea - Atlantic Council
A British warship sailed through Crimean waters on June 23 in what was widely seen as a reminder that the international community rejects Russia’s purported 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.
and this is the fairly old and thriving Russian naval base in Crimea, which i believe they rightfully annexed eastern-Ukraine and Crimea for, because they need to ensure a land supply route to that naval base.British Royal Navy warship HMS Defender sparked dramatic scenes in the Black Sea on June 23 by passing deliberately close to Russian-occupied Crimea while sailing from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Batumi in Georgia.
