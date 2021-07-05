What's new

Putin’s article about Ukraine to be ready soon - i feel the west had better grant Moscow some breathing-space *soon* and *permanently*..

Putin’s article about Ukraine to be ready soon - Kremlin spokesman
Peskov said that the head of state always relies on historical facts and processes and never on any speculations or allegations

Local : 2021-07-04(Sunday) 17:29:21
Found via nicer.app/news

More threats heard in interstate relations amid pandemic - Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov note that he would like to see more diplomacy in the world

Local : 2021-07-04(Sunday) 16:43:41
Found via nicer.app/news


Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response - Reuters UK
Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response Reuters UK

Local : 2021-07-04(Sunday) 16:22:00
Found via nicer.app/news

www.atlanticcouncil.org

British warship challenges Russian claims to Crimea - Atlantic Council

A British warship sailed through Crimean waters on June 23 in what was widely seen as a reminder that the international community rejects Russia’s purported 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.
.
British Royal Navy warship HMS Defender sparked dramatic scenes in the Black Sea on June 23 by passing deliberately close to Russian-occupied Crimea while sailing from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Batumi in Georgia.
and this is the fairly old and thriving Russian naval base in Crimea, which i believe they rightfully annexed eastern-Ukraine and Crimea for, because they need to ensure a land supply route to that naval base.

en.wikipedia.org

Sevastopol Naval Base - Wikipedia

and note how Russia actually held referendums in east-Ukraine to support this "annexation"..
en.wikipedia.org

2014 Donbas status referendums - Wikipedia

the reason i bring all of this up, is this :
ever since the fall of the USSR, NATO and the EU have expanded into East-Germany, and *all* of the countries right up to Russia's western border. The only regions that haven't sided with NATO and the EU, are Belarus and east-Ukraine.

i believe it is now time for NATO to take a few steps back. to let the peoples of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia *and* west-Ukraine, be truly free, and make up their own minds about who to side with. And by the way, i believe that an EU + Russian-federation membership *should* be made possible by the leaders of the USA, EU, and Russia, for these countries on Russia's western border.

and needless to say, i'm very much against provocations by the west near well-established, over 100 year-old Russian military assets that they use for their vital homeland security and peace of mind and ego.

and finally, i also posted this thread to https://usmessageboard.com, a US-based forum, in their Clean Debate Zone sub-forum, and then to my email list full of government parties, intel organisations, and mass media companies (in the USA, EU, Russia, China, Japan, and Indonesia).
 
Last edited:
Why are you manipulating headlines bro.. Adding 5 articles on top of each with fake self made headline and than putting your opinion below.. Come one just post the article or just post a thread based on your thoughts and opinions which will be easier but will get equal interest anyways if that is what you were aiming for...

Now that being said..

Russia is a security risk to EU and they won't let their guards down just see what happened to Ukraine. The Baltic could follow next.. Russia is a political idea opposite EU and US both in the UN and other world bodies because Russia harbours world hegemony desires and it feels held back by NATO which is true because if NATO is not there to deter Poland and all these nations could go and Russia runs rampage
 
Titanium100 said:
Why are you manipulating headlines bro.. Adding 5 articles on top of each with fake self made headline and than putting your opinion below.. Come one just post the article or just post a thread based on your thoughts and opinions which will be easier but will get equal interest anyways if that is what you were aiming for...

Now that being said..

Russia is a security risk to EU and they won't let their guards down just see what happened to Ukraine. The Baltic could follow next.. Russia is a political idea opposite EU and US both in the UN and other world bodies because Russia harbours world hegemony desires and it feels held back by NATO which is true
i felt like making a post with several reliable news sources as the basis supporting my opinion, bro..

and let's agree to disagree, OK :)
i think the Russians have been playing this very wisely, patiently, and diplomaticly, in the past 20 years (time of expansion to the east in Europe by NATO and the EU)
 
PeaceGen said:
i felt like making a post with several reliable news sources as the basis supporting my opinion, bro..

and let's agree to disagree, OK :)
i think the Russians have been playing this very wisely, patiently, and diplomaticly, in the past 20 years (time of expansion to the east in Europe by NATO and the EU)
They first annexed Georgian territories and than followed by annexing Ukrainian territories Russia gives zero fuks and if not militarized against them they will run you dry and you could find a new Tsar in Amsterdam in no time if left unchecked.. Nato is just containing them but once they can't nobody will deny Russia entry to Central Europe and they are very authoritarian and have the mindset of people from generations ago just not a 21th century mindset.. They are really backward in the worldwide social context..

Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Scandivinia are defenseless against Russia.. If Poland collapse Russia could even take all the lands without a fight except it could meet resistance in Italy, Spain and UK.. Perhaps even france.. Russia remains an existential threat but it is not about whether they will do it or not but they have the capabilities and that is the risk NATO is not willing to take
 
Titanium100 said:
Russia entry to Central Europe and they are very authoritarian and have the mindset of people from generations ago just not a 21th century mindset.. They are really backward in the worldwide social context..
Definitely agree in the sense that they still have that Soviet era mindset and need for military and political dominance of Europe. They want it back, and they will if it wasn't for Nato frankly. Europe is neither mentally or militarily prepared.
 
Titanium100 said:
They first annexed Georgian territories and than followed by annexing Ukrainian territories Russia gives zero fuks and if not militarized against them they will run you dry and you could find a new Tsar in Amsterdam in no time if left unchecked.. Nato is just containing them but once they can't nobody will deny Russia entry to Central Europe and they are very authoritarian and have the mindset of people from generations ago just not a 21th century mindset.. They are really backward in the worldwide social context..

Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Scandivinia are defenseless against Russia.. If Poland collapse Russia could even take all the lands without a fight except it could meet resistance in Italy, Spain and UK.. Perhaps even france.. Russia remains an existential threat but it is not about whether they will do it or not but they have the capabilities and that is the risk NATO is not willing to take
That sounds like a whole lot of 1970s-2000s western indoctrination to me, sorry.
You're entitled to hold such opinions though, we form a well-balanced judicial scale if you ask me ;)
 
