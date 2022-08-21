What's new

Putin Will Give Any Russian Woman Who Has 10 Kids A Medal And $16,645

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,160
-54
11,258
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.scarymommy.com

Putin Will Give Any Russian Woman Who Has 10 Kids A Medal and $16,645

The Soviet-era program is being brought back as Russia's population growth stalls.
www.scarymommy.com www.scarymommy.com

Pretty much every mother deserves a medal. But now in Russia, you can really, actually get one. You just have to have 10 freaking kids — and there are some other rules as well.

This week, evil villain and Russian President Vladimir Putin released an official decree that revives a Soviet-Era “Mother Heroine” award for any Russian woman who bears and raises 10 or more children. Women who qualify will receive a five-pointed star medal and one million rubles (about $16,645).

The decree comes as Russia faces an aging and declining population, only made worse by the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine, as well as a new push by the government to re-instill “traditional values.”

There are a few catches to the reward, however. The mother must give each of her kids the “appropriate level of care for health, education, physical, spiritual and moral development,” according to CNBC, though how that requirement is evaluated isn’t clear. Also, a full 10 must be alive at the time of the award, unless some have been killed while serving the military, while being a civic servant, or in a terrorist attack. Fair enough. And your tenth baby has to be at least one year old.

The title and medal was given out in Russia from 1944 until 1991, when the Soviet Union Collapsed — why not relive old times? It was established by Joseph Stalin after the country’s population plummeted by 42 million people during World War II.

The super-moms will be equivalent rank to “Heroes of the Russian Federation,” who are celebrated for their bravery, and “Heroes of Labor,” who have served the state.

Russia’s workforce has been declining since 2010, and the general population has been declining at a record rate of about 86,000 a month since the country escalated its war with Ukraine in February 2022. According to CNN, Googling “How to leave Russia” is at a 10-year high.

It’s also not clear how many Russian soldiers have been lost during the war, adding to the dropping population.

Putin has long been trying to encourage large families, both through his public speeches and through offering financial incentives from the state. At the same time, though, Russia struggles to give moms, kids, and families other types of support that would encourage population growth — for example, the country greatly lacks domestic violence laws. Women are also treated as second-class citizens in many ways — they are barred from over 100 types of jobs, they face one of the largest wage gaps in the world, and are far more likely to live in poverty than men.

In other words, it would be great to get a medal, but it would be better to get a whole bunch of other things first.
 
Last edited:
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,160
-54
11,258
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Deploy the Chinese men. A Chinese man like me can impregnate 10 Russian women within 10 months. Russia's population reach 1 billion by year 2050.



@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal
 
Last edited:
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,621
0
9,160
Country
China
Location
China
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Deploy the Chinese men. A Chinese man like me can impregnate 10 Russian women within 10 months. Russia's population reach 1 billion by year 2050.



@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21
Click to expand...
You don't even know Chinese characters. Please stop pretending to be Chinese.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,352
-1
11,548
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
www.scarymommy.com

Putin Will Give Any Russian Woman Who Has 10 Kids A Medal and $16,645

The Soviet-era program is being brought back as Russia's population growth stalls.
www.scarymommy.com www.scarymommy.com

Pretty much every mother deserves a medal. But now in Russia, you can really, actually get one. You just have to have 10 freaking kids — and there are some other rules as well.

This week, evil villain and Russian President Vladimir Putin released an official decree that revives a Soviet-Era “Mother Heroine” award for any Russian woman who bears and raises 10 or more children. Women who qualify will receive a five-pointed star medal and one million rubles (about $16,645).

The decree comes as Russia faces an aging and declining population, only made worse by the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine, as well as a new push by the government to re-instill “traditional values.”

There are a few catches to the reward, however. The mother must give each of her kids the “appropriate level of care for health, education, physical, spiritual and moral development,” according to CNBC, though how that requirement is evaluated isn’t clear. Also, a full 10 must be alive at the time of the award, unless some have been killed while serving the military, while being a civic servant, or in a terrorist attack. Fair enough. And your tenth baby has to be at least one year old.

The title and medal was given out in Russia from 1944 until 1991, when the Soviet Union Collapsed — why not relive old times? It was established by Joseph Stalin after the country’s population plummeted by 42 million people during World War II.

The super-moms will be equivalent rank to “Heroes of the Russian Federation,” who are celebrated for their bravery, and “Heroes of Labor,” who have served the state.

Russia’s workforce has been declining since 2010, and the general population has been declining at a record rate of about 86,000 a month since the country escalated its war with Ukraine in February 2022. According to CNN, Googling “How to leave Russia” is at a 10-year high.

It’s also not clear how many Russian soldiers have been lost during the war, adding to the dropping population.

Putin has long been trying to encourage large families, both through his public speeches and through offering financial incentives from the state. At the same time, though, Russia struggles to give moms, kids, and families other types of support that would encourage population growth — for example, the country greatly lacks domestic violence laws. Women are also treated as second-class citizens in many ways — they are barred from over 100 types of jobs, they face one of the largest wage gaps in the world, and are far more likely to live in poverty than men.

In other words, it would be great to get a medal, but it would be better to get a whole bunch of other things first.
Click to expand...

I’m sure if we had entry rights into Russia, Pakistanis would break into Russia as if the wall holding Gog and Magog collapsed.
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,160
-54
11,258
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
MH.Yang said:
Stop lying. We all know you are not Chinese.

As long as it is a special Chinese sentence that cannot be translated by translation software, you can't understand it.
Click to expand...

Reported to the mods for personal attack.

If you don't know someone personally, I suggest you refrain from making comments about that person.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
6,535
7
9,509
Country
United States
Location
United States
Hello Austin Powers.

May the Ring of count Vlad Tepes Dracula shine brightly on you.

20220808_165554.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Russian economy ‘crippled at every level’ despite Putin’s propaganda
Replies
0
Views
191
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Piotr
Putin orders Russian military to Donbass Republics as peacekeepers
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
149
Views
6K
Song Hong
Song Hong
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Putin losing confidence in Ukraine war, former Russian PM says
Replies
4
Views
387
Oldman1
O
AsianLion
One man 'Putin': One 'Russian Force' against 30 EU-NATO States, US, Ukraine & Rest of World Allies| One aim: Fight Hybrid-Covert-Direct War alone|Hero
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
4K
AsianLion
AsianLion
F-22Raptor
Hubris and isolation led Vladimir Putin to misjudge Ukraine
Replies
9
Views
392
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom